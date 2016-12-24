Blake Bortles needs to prove performance versus Titans wasn't a fluke

Blake Bortles tosses the ball to wide receiver Marqise Lee, who then throws it to a wide-open Bortles for the touchdown to pad the Jaguars' lead over the Titans. (0:26)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said he wasn’t going to mandate that the team's new head coach stick with quarterback Blake Bortles, it was done to avoid limiting the pool of potential candidates.

But there also was a subtle message for Bortles: In the final two games of the season, you need to prove you’re better than the way you’ve played this season and can indeed be a building block for the franchise going forward.

Blake Bortles boosted the Jaguars with a strong first half, throwing for 217 yards. AP Photo/John Raoux

Bortles certainly passed his first test on Saturday -- and if the quarterback thing doesn’t work out, he may have a career as a receiver.

In the first game of the post-Gus Bradley era, Bortles threw for 325 yards and a touchdown -- and also caught a touchdown pass from Marqise Lee on a trick play -- in the Jaguars’ 38-17 rout of Tennessee at EverBank Field. It was the first time ever that the Jaguars (3-12) won a game in which Bortles threw for more than 300 yards. They had been 0-10.

Bortles threw for 217 yards in the first half, which according to ESPN Stats & Information was the first time in his career he’s thrown for over 200 yards in the first half of any game. He’s surpassed 200 yards passing in the second half of a game eight times.

A big reason for Bortles’ success against the Titans? He found Allen Robinson again. Robinson caught a season-high nine passes for 147 yards.

Saturday’s performance doesn’t magically mean Bortles is fixed, though. He has still thrown 11 pick-sixes in his career and has more turnovers (60) and more interceptions (51) than any quarterback since he entered the league as the third overall pick in 2014. Bortles also entered the weekend with the second-worst total QBR of any quarterback over that span, ahead of only Josh McCown.

Bortles needs to follow this performance up with another good one against Indianapolis in the season finale on Jan. 1. Bortles has won his past two meetings with the Colts and has played well in those games: five touchdown passes and no interceptions. If he plays well again, it doesn’t erase his poor season -- he entered Saturday completing a career-low 57.8 percent of his passes and had committed 20 turnovers -- but it does give potential head coaching candidates some reassurance that Bortles is not a liability and can still develop into a more-than-quality starter.