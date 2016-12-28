Tom Coughlin would give Jaguars a much-needed dose of discipline

ESPN's Adam Schefter isn't sure Tom Coughlin is at the top of the Jaguars' coaching list, but he understands why there may be mutual interest. (0:32)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Tom Coughlin was a legendary disciplinarian during his eight seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 1995-2002.

No slouching or hats or sunglasses in meetings. Sit up straight with both feet on the floor.

Strict dress code, even in the hotel lobby.

If you're not five minutes early to a meeting, you're considered late.

Those rules are harsh. Some would call them ridiculous or even petty. But they are exactly what the Jaguars need right now. The locker room desperately needs a dose of discipline, and several players have said as much this week.

This doesn't mean that Coughlin, provided he interviewed Wednesday for the Jaguars' head-coaching position and not a front-office job, is the only one capable of bringing it. Interim head coach Doug Marrone has tightened things up since taking over on Dec. 19 and the players responded favorably, blocking out the distractions of losing head coach Gus Bradley on a short week and routing Tennessee last Saturday. Marrone was pretty strict during his two-year tenure as Buffalo's head coach, too, and would approach things the same way if he were to retain the job permanently.

But after nearly four seasons of having a players' coach in Gus Bradley, the Jaguars would benefit from someone on the opposite end of the spectrum. That certainly describes Coughlin, even though he mellowed a bit during his 12 seasons with the New York Giants.

The Jaguars are a young team, with 38 of the 53 players on the active roster in their fourth year or less, and young teams need to be handled strictly. Players are, in a way, like children. They crave structure and order, and most thrive in that atmosphere. Don't believe that? One player, who asked not to be identified, talked of players arriving late to meetings and skipping mandatory recovery stations every Friday. Another player said there was a lack of fear of breaking the rules and that the repercussions for doing so were not severe enough.

That would not be the case with Coughlin. Remember, he fined two Jaguars players $500 each for missing a team meetings before a playoff game. That they had been in a car accident was irrelevant; they should have left earlier. Coughlin also fined Michael Strahan $1,000 for being only two minutes early to a meeting.

The Jaguars didn't reach two AFC title games and the Giants didn't win two Super Bowls because Coughlin was a disciplinarian. He also had great players, good schemes and effective game-day management.

Right now, though, the Jaguars desperately need a strong hand. Coughlin isn't the only one who can provide it, but he might be the best option.