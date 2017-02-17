Potential Branden Albert trade fits into Jaguars' win-now mode

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Maybe the Jacksonville Jaguars already have found their starting left tackle.

With the news that the Jaguars are a potential trade partner with the Miami Dolphins for left tackle Branden Albert, via a report by the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero, it's logical to think the teams didn't just start discussions Thursday. If that is indeed the case, it makes sense that the Jaguars declined to pick up the four-year option on Kelvin Beachum by Wednesday's deadline.

It's potentially an interesting move because the 32-year-old Albert, who will be four years older than Beachum when the 2017 season begins, is at the back end of his career and is clearly not the long-term answer at the position. Teams don't typically trade for older players unless they believe those players are the missing piece and are trying to squeeze the last bit of productivity to make a run to the or Super Bowl.

Could the Jaguars and Dolphins make a deal involving Branden Albert? Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars aren't in that position, but as I've previously written, it's clear that owner Shad Khan expects executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin, general manager Dave Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone to win now. That's why he gave them all three-year deals, which essentially is a two-year deal because you wouldn't want those three to be lame ducks heading into their final season. Either the Jaguars make the playoffs by 2018 or there will be changes.

After quarterback play, the offensive line is the biggest area of need for the Jaguars to make the leap from a franchise that has lost double-digit games for six consecutive seasons to a playoff contender. They need the most help at guard -- and are expected to sign at least one in free agency -- but apparently also believe Albert is an upgrade over Beachum, who did well in pass protection but struggled in the run game in his first season back after suffering a torn left ACL.

Albert is a solid, veteran player who would give the Jaguars consistency at left tackle. He also would be expensive. Albert has two years remaining on his contract and is due to be paid $8.875 million in 2017 and $9.575 million in 2018, though none of that is guaranteed. Still, that's likely less than what the Jaguars would have to pay should the Dolphins release Albert. Starting left tackles rarely hit free agency and there would be multiple suitors for Albert, so trading for him might actually result in a bargain for the Jaguars.

As for compensation, the Dolphins will be asking for a draft pick or a player, or even both. The Dolphins might want a pick in the 2017 draft instead of a conditional 2018 pick and that might be something the Jaguars are unwilling to do. The trade cannot happen before March 9, which is the first day of the 2017 league year, so there's plenty of time for the teams to agree to the details.

Coughlin has said he believes in building along the offensive and defensive lines. Trading for Albert would be proof that he's putting that into practice again with the Jaguars.