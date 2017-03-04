Cornerback, offensive line are Jaguars' top needs in free agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Got questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars? I’ll answer several each Saturday morning. Submit your questions via Twitter to @ESPNdirocco. Please use the hashtag #jagsmail.

@ESPNdirocco #jagsmail we will probably go defense with our top pick, what positions/players do you see us pursuing in FA? — Luke (@DukeLean_) March 3, 2017

@ESPNdirocco: The other day I asked GM Dave Caldwell if offensive line or edge rusher was the team’s No. 1 need this offseason. He said "no" to both, which means it’s likely cornerback. There are several good corners available in free agency (A.J. Bouye and Logan Ryan, for example), and I expect the Jaguars to sign one pretty quickly when the league year begins March 9. Personally, I think offensive line is just as big of a need as cornerback. I do expect the Jaguars to sign at least one lineman when free agency opens. Kevin Zeitler is the top guard available and I’d be very surprised if he wasn’t the Jaguars’ top offensive line target.

@ESPNdirocco everything ive seen so far makes a bigger push for Cook at #4 — Adam Eiswerth (@adameiswerth) March 3, 2017

@ESPNdirocco: I’ve said before that I like Dalvin Cook better than Leonard Fournette if the Jaguars were to select one of them with the fourth overall pick. However, I don’t see that happening. I think the Jaguars will go defensive line, whether it’s Jonathan Allen, Myles Garrett (if by some miracle he’s available) or Solomon Thomas. Tom Coughlin says it’s important to build from the lines outward, and that’s what I expect he’ll do with their first pick.

Let's be real: GM Caldwell has bombed the draft (outside a few picks), bombed FA and HC. How is he still employed?? #Jagsmail — J Ran (@youngone887881) March 3, 2017

@ESPNdirocco: I wouldn’t say he “bombed” the draft. Has he been great with first-round picks? Not really, with the exception of Jalen Ramsey last year. But he has drafted Brando Linder, Telvin Smith, Allen Robinson, Marqise Lee, Aaron Colvin and Yannick Ngakoue, who are all good players and core pieces. Let’s give Blake Bortles one more year before we write him off completely. You’re right in that Caldwell hasn’t been great in free agency, but he did sign Roy Miller, Sen’Derrick Marks, Jermey Parnell and Malik Jackson, all of whom have performed well. The Julius Thomas and Jared Odrick signings didn’t work out, and those are blots on his record for sure. However, even if you’re not a Caldwell fan, you have to admit the team is significantly more talented than when he took over in 2013. Owner Shad Khan believes that -- he said as much at the Tom Coughlin/Doug Marrone introductory press conference -- and that’s why Caldwell still is employed.