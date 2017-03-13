Dontari Poe another potential piece of the Jaguars' defensive restocking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It's pretty clear now that Tom Coughlin's strategy for helping struggling Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles is to do everything he can to make sure opponents don't score.

After adding cornerback A.J. Bouye, defensive end Calais Campbell and strong safety Barry Church last week, the Jaguars are bringing in nose tackle Dontari Poe -- along with running back Latavius Murray -- for a visit on Monday. The 26-year-old former first-round draft pick already has visited Indianapolis and has interest from other teams, including Atlanta, but the Jaguars have approximately $53 million in cap space, according to spotrac.com, if it turns into a bidding war for his services.

Poe, who is a two-time Pro Bowler, is a versatile defensive lineman who could help the Jaguars at multiple spots. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Poe is the only player in the NFL the past five seasons to have at least 300 snaps at all five spots along the defensive line. He played 1,870 snaps at nose tackle, following by right defensive end (801), left defensive end (551), right defensive tackle (506) and left defensive tackle (338).

The Jaguars are bringing in nose tackle Dontari Poe for a visit on Monday. Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars would logically plug Poe in at nose tackle to replace Roy Miller, whom the team cut on Sunday. However, the Jaguars also recently signed nose tackle Abry Jones to a four-year contract worth $16 million, with $6.5 million guaranteed, which would mean the team could have a lot of money tied up in a position that generally doesn't lend itself to putting up big stats.

There are some concerns about Poe's back and the amount of wear and tear on his body (4,066 snaps over the past five years), but he certainly would help the Jaguars' defensive front. The starting unit could be Yannick Ngakoue at leo, Malik Jackson at 3-technique tackle, Poe at nose tackle and Campbell at defensive end. With Bouye and Jalen Ramsey at cornerback, and Church and Tashaun Gipson at safety, the Jaguars' defense could be one of the best in the AFC.

Coughlin, the Jaguars' executive vice president of football operations, acquired veteran left tackle Branden Albert from Miami via trade, but that's the only significant move he and GM Dave Caldwell have made on offense in free agency. The two appear confident that improving the defense will ensure that the Jaguars aren't falling behind in games and can play ball-control offense, which would keep Bortles from averaging 37 pass attempts a game.

That would, theoretically, help Bortles cut down on the turnovers that have plagued him throughout his three seasons: an NFL-high 63.

Enticing Poe to sign would be another piece of the plan.