          Don't expect Jaguars to be interested in Richard Sherman trade

          7:00 AM ET
          • Michael DiRoccoESPN Staff Writer
          JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Got questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars? I'll answer several each Saturday morning. Submit your questions via Twitter to @ESPNdirocco. Please use the hashtag #jagsmail.

          There were a lot of good questions, but unfortunately I can't answer them all.



          @ESPNdirocco: A chance? There's always a chance. A reason? Not really. Jalen Ramsey is one starting outside corner and the team just signed A.J. Bouye to a five-year contract worth $67.5 million with $26 million guaranteed to start on the other side. If you bring in Richard Sherman, you'd have to move one of those three inside to play nickel, which means you put Aaron Colvin on the bench. Sherman is 29 years old and he's due to make $11.43 million and $11 million in the next two seasons but the Jaguars do have the cap room to afford it. However, it will take a first-round pick and likely another pick (Tampa Bay gave up a first and a fourth for Darrelle Revis in 2013) to get Sherman. That's a steep price for a franchise that is still a ways away from sniffing a .500 season and Sherman -- as good as he is -- wouldn't be the difference between the Jaguars going 6-10 and 10-6 in 2017.



          @ESPNdirocco: Tom Coughlin said recently that Blake Bortles is the Jaguars' starting quarterback going into the season so he would get the majority of reps with the first-team offense during training camp. Unless Brandon Allen or the drafted quarterback outplays Chad Henne, I would expect Henne to still be No. 2 and get more reps than the other quarterbacks. However, if the drafted quarterback lights things up during OTAs, minicamp and the beginning of training camp and clearly outplays Bortles, then we would see a shakeup in the order. But you shouldn't assume a drafted quarterback would automatically split reps with Bortles with the first team right away.



          @ESPNdirocco: Not really. Teams do bring in players for pre-draft visits for a variety of reasons, and having a player visit does not necessarily mean they are considering drafting that player. Yes, sometimes teams do it as a smoke screen to make other teams think they are interested in a player instead of the player they do intend to draft. Teams also will bring in players they weren't able to visit at the combine or at the player's pro day. They also will bring in players about whom they have questions, whether it's medical or character concerns, to get enough information to decide whether they should be taken off their draft board. The Jaguars have brought in quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Pat Mahomes, but they're obviously not saying if they have legitimate interest in those players.

