Transcript of Dede Westbrook's conference call with Jaguars media

The Jacksonville Jaguars introduced Oklahoma receiver Dede Westbrook to the local media on a conference call Saturday soon after picking him in the fourth round with the 110th selection overall.

The Jaguars said Westbrook, who was arrested twice for complaints of domestic violence in 2012 and 2013, has no margin for error.

Here is a transcript of his news conference.

On his experience at the draft:

Westbrook: Of course, it’s been pretty stressful for me, but I’m just happy to be a part of an organization like the Jacksonville Jaguars and ready to get out there and compete with my brothers.

Are you excited about joining the Jaguars’ talented wide receiving corps?

Westbrook: At the end of the day it’s all about competing, and we’re all going to do that. I’m just ready to get out there and work my tail off.

Did you think you would fall this far due to the off-the-field incidents?

Westbrook: Not this far exactly, but I knew it was going to be somewhere along these lines. But I’m just thankful, and God is never wrong.

How important was your pre-draft visit to Jacksonville?

Westbrook: It was pretty good. I vibed with them right when I went in there. We built a relationship from the start of it, and they handed out a bargain, and now it’s time for me to hold mine.

Were you kicked out of a combine interview?

Westbrook: I don’t think I was necessarily kicked out of a combine interview.

What happened?

Westbrook: I have no idea. I’m not aware of that.

How do you feel about your maturity at this point?

Westbrook: I felt like my past, I’ve grown up and I’ve learned a lot from it. Of course, my past did happen a few years ago, and it made me a lot wiser; it made me think things over. For every situation I go about, I think it through twice or three times and get someone else’s opinion and make sure it’s correct all the way around. For Jacksonville, I thank them for believing in me, and I’m going to do everything that I possibly could to help this organization win.

Do you feel like you have a lot to prove on and off the field?

Westbrook: Yes sir, most definitely.

How did teams address your past?

Westbrook: They pretty much asked me about the situation and how it happened. I gave it to them exactly how it happened and, of course, it’s in the past and it’s behind me, and I’m ready to go to work.

What was different from 2015 to 2016 and why did you put up such incredible numbers?

Westbrook: The difference the year before, of course we had the great Sterling Shepard in that key role, and I knew he was going to be the key guy. He had already been that good before me, but I contributed, so when I was supposed to, I was going to take on that very role the next year, and I did everything I could both on and off the field, and I got that chance.

Why did you pick Oklahoma coming out of junior college?

Westbrook: The reason I picked the University of Oklahoma was because I thought it was the best fit for me. I talked to a couple of guys there and they put down on paper how many guys they put out in the NFL in the Coach [Bob] Stoops era, and I thought for me that was the best spot. I knew Sterling had one more year left, and I could possibly be the man after that if I come in and do everything I’m supposed to in the classroom, on the field and off the field, and things went my way.

Did the Jaguars make it perfectly clear that there’s no margin for error?

Westbrook: Most definitely. At the end of the day that’s up to me, and I’ve overcome adversity many times in my life, and it’s just another chance for me to overcome it. I thank the Jacksonville Jaguars for giving me the opportunity to do that in their organization.

How do you see yourself fitting in with WRs Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns and Marqise Lee?

Westbrook: I think it’s going to be a great fit. I think it’s going to be great for me to get underneath those guys and learn from them, take everything they have to offer as far as the game and how it works. There’s much for me to learn, and I’m going to be the student to the game. I’m beyond ready.