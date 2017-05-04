Jaguars view Leonard Fournette as 'special' back like Adrian Peterson

Tedy Bruschi and Dan Graziano explain how RB Leonard Fournette can help the Jaguars find their identity as a running team. (1:46)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When Paul Roell began really scrutinizing running back Leonard Fournette, the Jacksonville Jaguars' assistant director of college scouting saw similarities to another back he studied a decade ago.

That guy turned out to be pretty good: Adrian Peterson.

"When that kid hit LSU campus, he was a star from day one," Roell said. "Adrian Peterson was another one from my past from Oklahoma. Those guys are special.

"We just want special playmakers. A game-changer. That is what Leonard Fournette is. You don’t wait to take those guys."

Jaguars first-round pick Leonard Fournette has the same physical, game-changing style Adrian Peterson possessed coming out of college. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Peterson was the No. 7 overall pick in 2007, and his debut season included rushing for 1,341 yards and 12 touchdowns en route to making the first of what would be seven Pro Bowls. He followed that in 2008 with an NFL-best 1,760 yards to go with 10 touchdowns and the first of what would be four All-Pro honors.

Roell isn’t saying Fournette, whom the Jaguars selected No. 4 overall last week, is going to have the same kind of career Peterson has had -- 16th on the NFL’s all-time rushing list with 11,747 yards -- but Fournette does remind Roell of Peterson from the standpoint of their physical stature, presence and ability to change the game.

"Both when they came on campus right out of high school were like grown men when you saw them physically," Roell said. "You don’t see that every place you go.

"Running styles are different. Leonard bends a little bit better. Adrian was little more upright as a runner than Leonard was. Adrian may have a little more lateral cut ability, but Leonard, for a big man, what is so impressive is his feet in the hole. [Fournette] is a one-cut downhill runner, but with that being said, when you get him in the hole or in tight areas he has the ability and quick feet to change direction and make people miss, gain yards, and then he just lowers his shoulder on people."

Fournette -- who also drew a comparison to 2015 No. 10 overall pick Todd Gurley from Jaguars director of college scouting Mark Ellenz -- will allow Jacksonville to play conservative, ball-control offense and rely on defense and special teams. He should really help in the fourth quarter, Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell said, the same way Minnesota used Peterson to help salt away victories in the past.

"A good back with good vision can help the offensive line and hopefully be able to control the ball, close out games," Caldwell said. "When you have a big back that can run out the clock, you are going to win some of those close games."