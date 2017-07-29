Allen Robinson has mind on wins, not contract extension

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Allen Robinson doesn't want to talk about a potential contract extension.

He'd rather the focus be on finally winning some games.

"The most important thing is helping my team on the [field]," Robinson said Friday. "Nobody wants to have that feeling how they had last year. We've had a lot of long offseasons and for me that's not something that I want to have again."

Allen Robinson has been able to enjoy only nine victories in his three-year Jaguars career. Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Robinson has won just nine games in his three-year career -- he missed the Jaguars' victories over the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans late in 2014 -- and the Jaguars are coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history. The team went 3-13, offensive coordinator Greg Olson was fired in late October, and head coach Gus Bradley was dismissed with two games remaining in the regular season.

Before the season began, the Jaguars were a trendy pick to be a playoff team -- but it was evident by mid-October that the franchise was headed for its ninth consecutive season without a winning record.

Robinson, whom the Jaguars took with the 61st pick in 2014, had a breakout year in 2015, catching 80 passes for 1,400 yards and a franchise-record 14 touchdowns, and it appeared he would be getting a new deal sometime before the 2016 season began. But the team's struggles combined with his own -- he caught only seven fewer passes but his yardage dipped to 883 -- kept that from happening.

That's why he's putting his focus on victories this year, because he figures if the victories come it'll be partly because he played well -- and the contract extension will come.

"This whole year, from the time I stepped into the offseason, preparing for this upcoming season, I've been able to put everything behind me and put everything [out of] sight," Robinson said. "I have one main focus and that's to be a great teammate and help my team win games. That's the most important thing."