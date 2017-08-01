Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette immune to pressure -- and being a rookie

There might not be a higher rookie drafted in fantasy than the Jaguars' Leonard Fournette. ESPN's Field Yates, Matthew Berry and Mike Clay explain why Jacksonville's offense suits the workhorse and reference historical precedent for Fournette's potential. (2:16)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Leonard Fournette is still more than a week away from playing in his first NFL preseason game, but the Jacksonville Jaguars running back says he doesn't feel like a rookie.

His teammates don't view him as one, either.

"I've been playing the game so long, just like from high school to college, now college to the NFL," Fournette said. "Just taking the game as it is."

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette isn't bothered by the prospect of carrying a heavy burden as a rookie. David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire

The Jaguars drafted Fournette No. 4 overall this spring, and ever since he set foot in the team facility in April, players have done nothing but rave about him. It goes beyond his size (6-foot, 228 pounds), speed, vision and pass-catching ability. They've lauded his willingness to put in extra work and the way he embraces studying.

Even though Fournette is under immense pressure to essentially carry the Jaguars' offense in 2017, he shows no outward signs of that burden -- which is another thing tight end Marcedes Lewis loves about Fournette.

"Can't even tell [he's under any pressure]," Lewis said. "You can't even tell with him. That's what I like about him."

Fournette doesn't see anything special in the way he's approaching his first NFL season. It's what every other player does.

"A lot of guys are a lot smarter so you have to go home, you have to study, you have to know everything you're doing," Fournette said. "You have to know your plays. You have to know everything. Don't go out there like a chicken with your head cut off, because you're going to get somebody hurt or you're going to get yourself hurt."

Fournette rushed for 3,830 yards and 40 touchdowns in three seasons at LSU. Before that, he ran for 7,619 yards and 88 touchdowns in four seasons at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans. He said the workload over those seven years is what makes him feel like the adjustment to the NFL is easier than expected.