The case for Jaguars RB Corey Grant getting more carries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Corey Grant is doing his best to make a case to be more involved in the offense in 2017.

Grant has broken off long touchdown runs in the team’s past two games -- a 57-yarder in the 2016 season finale against Indianapolis and a 79-yarder in the preseason opener against New England -- and ran for more than 100 yards in the only game in which he has started at running back.

“Especially the last game against the Colts,” Grant said. “You’ve got to give credit to the O-line too, but to be classified as a speed guy, a guy that needs to be in space, can’t cut, can’t run between the tackles, and then to actually get in the game, start that game, and do it the entire game I think that was a tremendous thing that’s going to help me.”

Outside of the preseason -- which continues Thursday night when the Jaguars play host to Tampa Bay -- it will be hard for Grant to get many touches on offense after the Jaguars drafted Leonard Fournette fourth overall to add to a backfield that already included 2016 free-agent signee Chris Ivory and 2015 second-round draft pick T.J. Yeldon.

However, Grant has something that sets him apart from those three: He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.25 seconds at Auburn’s pro day in 2015.

In each of his long touchdown runs, defenders had good angles to make the tackle but Grant simply outran them.

The 57-yarder against the Colts was the Jaguars’ longest run from scrimmage since 2014 and it helped him finish with 122 yards on 18 carries in the only start of his career. He was forced into the starting lineup because of injuries to Ivory and Yeldon and became only the second Jaguars’ runner to gain more than 100 yards last season.

More than half of Grant’s 32 carries last season came against the Colts and he also averaged 20.7 yards on 13 kickoff returns. Grant is again working as a kick returner this season as well as on the kickoff coverage, punt return and punt coverage teams. That’s where he’s likely to get most of his playing time this season, especially since Fournette is expected to be the team’s workhorse back.

Grant, however, wasn’t upset when the Jaguars drafted Fournette this past April even though he knew it was going to make it harder for him to be involved in the offense. He was excited about it, actually.

“It makes it harder but at the end of the day I know my role here,” he said. “You always want to compete at every position, be the best back. They drafted him and you’ve got T.J., you’ve got Chris, but mainly my role here is special teams and I take a lot of pride in that.

“Once he was drafted, I kind of took it as a help to the team because at the end of the day I know for me my role is special teams. If I can get a guy that can come in and be that punch that we need at the running back position, as long as I contributed my part on special teams I’m happy.”