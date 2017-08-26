Time for Blake Bortles to back up his words and play better

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles said all the right things on Saturday afternoon.

Losing his starting job made him mentally tougher.

The experience helped him mature and gain a different perspective on his ability to handle personal adversity.

He’s going to do everything he can to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.

That's just what you’d expect him to say after coach Doug Marrone named him the team’s starting quarterback after a short (semi-) competition with Chad Henne. None of it matters, however, until Bortles takes the field against Houston on Sept. 10.

The Jaguars’ season -- as well as his time in Jacksonville -- depends on him proving he’s a better quarterback than he has been in the first three seasons of his career. And he knows it.

“Hundred percent [confident that he’ll rebound],” Bortles said. “It was something that hasn’t happened. You try not to think about it. Obviously it’s kind of hard not to do, but you move on and want to carry on with your day and go through and focus on what you can control.

“It kind of just shifts a little bit now. OK, now you’re starting as of now, so go do everything you can in your power to keep it that way.”

Blake Bortles knows he has little margin for error, but says he won't be looking over his shoulder. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

For that to happen, though, Bortles has the same tasks ahead of him that he did when the offseason began. Make better decisions, be more accurate, stop turning the ball over. Those were all things that he wasn’t doing well in training camp, which led to Marrone benching him and opening the competition in the first place.

Bortles has the most turnovers (63) and second-most interceptions (51) in the NFL since he entered the league in 2014. He has thrown 69 touchdown passes, but only five have come with the Jaguars leading. He also has the same number of pick-sixes (11) as he does career victories (11) as a starter.

And, according to ESPN Stats & Information, Bortles has the fourth-worst Total QBR since 2008 (46.4).

So unless Bortles can radically alter the way he’s played in his first three seasons, he’ll be given little leeway and Henne will be back on the field.

“The same leash I would give any other player on the team,” Marrone said. “I don’t think you give X position a longer period than you do a defensive-tackle position or a corner position. I think that we’ve set goals of what we want to get done and what we want to establish day to day, week to week, game to game, and I think those things have to be met.

“And I think if those things are not met, then obviously you have to make a decision and get someone in there that gives you a better chance to win. That’s not going to change.”

Bortles at least knows that he has little margin for error, but whether that means he’ll tighten up or play better won’t be known until the season opener against the Texans.

“You can sit there and say, ‘Well, it’s happened once already, it could happen again,’ and worry about that and kind of let that consume your thoughts, or you can say, ‘I’ve had to go through this once and there’s no way I’m going to ever let them do it to me again,’” Bortles said. “I’m going to go play as hard as I can. I’m going to do everything I can to help this team win and play as hard as I possibly can so I don’t have to go through that again.”