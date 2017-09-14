Jaguars' Dante Fowler scores first TD -- and still upsets mom

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Dante Fowler Jr. didn't know he messed up until he got back to the locker room following the Jacksonville Jaguars' 29-7 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

That's when he realized he forgot to save the football from his 53-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Then things got worse when he talked to his mother, Lanora Fowler.

She was hoping her son would give her the football to celebrate the biggest moment of his NFL career. When he told her he hadn't kept it, she was a little upset.

Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. returned a fumble 53 yards for his first NFL touchdown on Sunday. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

"I really didn't care [about keeping the ball]," Fowler said. "Then she was like, ‘I thought you were going to give me that ball?’

"I was like, ‘Oh, s---.’”

Fowler admitted Thursday that he never thought about keeping the football in the moments after he scooped up the fumble -- which defensive end Yannick Ngakoue forced -- and scored the first touchdown of his NFL career. Fowler was more concerned with his touchdown celebration as he headed down the field.

He wasn't happy with that, either.

"I wanted to do the little Prime [Deion Sanders] step into the end zone, but Lamar [Miller] was right behind me, so I was like, ‘Oh, I got to hurry up and score,'" Fowler said. "I was so pumped. I was worried about doing my celebration and all that. Dropped the ball, but when I dropped it I thought it was spinning, so I thought I was looking all cool and stuff. It just fell right to the ground. So I’m like, damn, it didn’t spin, and on top of that I wasn’t able to keep it.

"Hopefully I’ll get another one so I can take it with me."

And deliver it to his mom.