Jaguars showing they are legitimate contenders in AFC South

Jacksonville TE Marcedes Lewis caught three of QB Blake Bortles' four touchdown passes, becoming the third player in Jaguar history to rack up three touchdowns in one game, also setting a personal best. (0:49)

Three weeks into the 2017 season and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) have delivered two dominating performances, including Sunday's 44-7 rout of Baltimore in London’s Wembley Stadium.

In each case, they perfectly followed the plan that executive VP of football operations Tom Coughlin and head coach Doug Marrone want: Run the ball, minimize Blake Bortles' mistakes, pressure the opposing quarterback and force turnovers.

Maybe that’s who the Jaguars really are in 2017. Maybe their identity is that of a team with a suffocating defense that forces turnovers and an efficient ball-control offense that doesn’t turn the ball over.

And if that’s the case, they’re staring at a potential 3-1 start before a showdown with Pittsburgh that will show just how close the franchise is to being one of the AFC’s elite teams.

Blake Bortles threw four touchdown passes while avoiding any turnovers in Sunday's lopsided win over the Ravens. Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars ran for 166 yards against the Ravens, including 59 and a touchdown from rookie Leonard Fournette, and Bortles completed 20 of 31 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns, which is one TD shy of his career high. More importantly, Bortles was not sacked and the Jaguars didn’t turn the ball over.

The Jaguars held the Ravens to just 15 yards and one first down in the first half. For the game, they intercepted quarterback Joe Flacco twice, sacked him twice and sent him to the bench in the fourth quarter. Flacco threw for only 28 yards. Baltimore (2-1) managed just 186 total yards.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

Sunday’s performance was similar to Jacksonville's 29-7 victory over Houston in the season opener: Fournette ran for a touchdown, no giveaways on offense, 10 sacks and four turnovers forced by the defense.

In between there was a clunker of a 37-16 loss to Tennessee, but that game stayed close into the third quarter before things fell apart due to a rash of turnovers and penalties. That seems to prove the point that when the Jaguars follow the Coughlin/Marrone plan they can at least be competitive with most teams.

After routing the Ravens, the Jaguars are forcing the rest of the AFC South to take notice that they’re no longer the easy W on the schedule they have been for much of the past decade. With Indianapolis struggling without Andrew Luck and Houston dealing with a rookie quarterback, the Jaguars look -- after three weeks, anyway -- like they can challenge Tennessee for the division title.

They’ll reinforce that if they travel to New York next Sunday and beat the Jets for their first 3-1 start since 2007. That was the last time the franchise had a winning record -- and made the playoffs.