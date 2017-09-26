After up-and-down start, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone searching for consistency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- To say the Jacksonville Jaguars have had an up-and-down start to the 2017 season is underselling things a bit. They've gone full Jekyll and Hyde.

A 22-point victory in the season opener followed by a 21-point loss in Week 2. Now they're coming off a 37-point victory over Baltimore in London.

Obviously coach Doug Marrone is going to throw the word "consistency" around a lot this week.

"Your identity is going to be defined not by what you say, it's what your results are," Marrone said. "Right now, we're talking about consistency, being able to play with consistency. We all know, that's the one thing we have to go out there and put back-to-back games together right now."

Blake Bortles threw four touchdown passes and didn't turn the ball over in Sunday's rout in London. Steve Flynn/USA Today Sports

Sunday's victory over Baltimore was the Jaguars' most impressive performance in the last five seasons. They outgained the Ravens 410-186, and quarterback Blake Bortles threw four touchdown passes and didn't turn the ball over. The defense forced three turnovers and held quarterback Joe Flacco to just 28 yards passing.

"I think that's a snapshot of exactly how we want to play and what we want to do in all three phases," Marrone said of the victory, which made the Jaguars 2-1 for the first time since 2007.

That's the way the Jaguars played in the opener against the Texans. Bortles didn't turn the ball over and wasn't sacked, Leonard Fournette ran for 100 yards and a touchdown, and the defense forced four turnovers and had a franchise-record 10 sacks in a 29-7 victory. Against Tennessee in Week 2, however, the Jaguars turned the ball over three times, gave up 179 yards rushing and allowed a 46-yard punt return in a 37-16 loss.

This week will be a good test for the Jaguars, who will have to fight off some serious jet lag early in the week and get ready for a game because, for the first time, they do not have a bye after their game in London. They returned to Jacksonville at 2 a.m. ET Monday, were in the facility Monday afternoon and have Tuesday off before beginning preparations for their road game against the New York Jets (1-2) on Sunday.

The Jaguars are a 4 1/2-point favorite over the Jets, which according to ESPN Stats & Information marks the first time they've been a road favorite in nearly six years (Week 10 in 2011 at Indianapolis). Marrone is more concerned with the team playing well for the second consecutive week, which can happen if the players don't over-try.

"When you go out there on Sunday, you have to preform that way and really focus and put yourself into a zone, for lack of a better term, to make sure you are not trying to force things," Marrone said. "My experience with teams and players of all positions is that when you try to make something happen, that is when things can become undone a little bit. If everyone is working together, doing what they were taught to do, then you have a better chance of being consistent and getting the results that you want."