Blake Bortles showing progress just by throwing the ball away

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Almost half of Blake Bortles' 11 incompletions in the Jacksonville Jaguars' 44-7 victory over Baltimore last Sunday were on purpose and coach Doug Marrone was almost as pleased with that as he was Bortles' four touchdown passes.

Bortles threw the ball away five times, which is something Marrone and offensive coordinator have been trying to get him to do instead of taking a chance with a risky throw. It looks like Bortles has finally bought in completely in his fourth season.

"He didn't really force anything," Marrone said. "He had about five throwaways [and] ... I think those were all really good decisions for us. Rather than try to force the ball in, which you might make one, you may not. I think there was a lot of smart play on his part."

Bortles admitted Wednesday that those were decisions he might not have made in 2015 and 2016, and his interception numbers bear that out. Bortles threw 34 interceptions in those seasons -- tied for the most in the NFL with Philip Rivers -- and said he gambled too much.

"I've always kind of had the mindset of I think I can kind of throw it anywhere and I'll try anything," Bortles said. "That obviously hasn't gone well the past couple years so there was no reason for me not to buy in and believe 100 percent in what Nathaniel was coaching and teaching me.

It's part of playing quarterback. It's part of helping your team win football game and it's something that I've got to continue to do in order to help us win."

Easing back on the gambling is a natural part of his development, Bortles said. The fewer mistakes he makes the better the team's chances of winning, especially now that the Jaguars' defense is one of the best in the NFL: It ranks third in total defense, first in pass defense, and already has forced eight turnovers.

"I think that's something that kind of comes along with maturing as a football player and being around [offensive coordinator] Nathaniel [Hackett] and understanding the offense and the system," Bortles said. "More so than anything it's making sure we end every possession with a kick, whether it's a field goal, extra point or a punt. And not turning the ball over.

"It all kind of goes back to the way our defense has been playing. If we don't turn the ball over we're going to have a chance to win a lot of football games and a lot of that is on my shoulders to control it."