Jaguars' offense finds identity in Leonard Fournette's physical style

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is not looking to run out of bounds when he’s carrying the ball, especially early in games. You can’t send a message that way, and that’s what he’s trying to do -- to the opposing defense as well as his teammates: Buckle up. There’s going to be some hitting today.

While offensive linemen are generally the players that create a tough, physical, smashmouth identity for a team, Fournette has done that just as much, or maybe even more, for the Jaguars.

“Sometimes it’s better to save your body [and run out of bounds],” Fournette said. “Sometimes I let somebody know that it’s going to be a long day ahead of them to keep tackling and stuff. ...

“It sends a message, not just to the defense but to your O-line [and] offense too. I think the physical part of the game starts with the running backs and the O-line.”

The 6-foot, 228-pound Fournette has good speed (4.51 seconds in the 40) and is more elusive than he’s given credit for being, but he thrives on contact. That’s the way he played at LSU, where he ran for 3,830 yards and 40 touchdowns in three seasons, and he certainly seemed to deliver much more punishment than he received. Just check out the YouTube clips where he plows over Ole Miss defensive back Deontay Anderson and destroys Mississippi State defensive back Brandon Bryant with a vicious stiff-arm.

Fournette, who has 199 yards and three touchdowns in three games this season, hasn’t had any dramatic runs like that with the Jaguars -- yet. But he has set the tone early in games with some tough runs that he’s finished by lowering a shoulder and driving into tacklers, and that has sparked his linemen.

Often its the guys up front who forge a team's smash-mouth identity, but rookie RB Leonard Fournette has been just as responsible for that in Jacksonville. Simon West/Actionplus/Icon Sportswire

“That’s something that ignites the offense and the team,” right guard A.J. Cann said. “It’s kind of like a sack or an interception almost. He does something like that everybody’s like, ‘Oh! C’mon, let’s go!’

“That gets us ready to run the next running play right after that, to see him do it again.”

That’s exactly what is happening. The Jaguars have run the ball an NFL-high 99 times for 420 yards (which ranks fifth) in three games. Fournette’s 57 carries are third behind Todd Gurley (63) and Dalvin Cook (61). When Fournette takes a breather, defenses don’t get a break because 6-foot, 223-pound Chris Ivory is just as physical.

That is making things easier for quarterback Blake Bortles. He is averaging 29 pass attempts per game, which is eight fewer than his average through his first three seasons.

“It’s cool we have him (Fournette) and Chris that are both physical, downhill runners,” Bortles said. “I know I love watching it. I know our offensive linemen love seeing them not step out of bounds, run into somebody, get a couple extra yards. I know that fires the guys up and gets them rolling.”

It apparently carries over to the defense, too. Linebacker Myles Jack said he loves seeing Fournette delivering punishment to potential tacklers and makes sure he watches him as much as he can. When Fournette does end a run with a good shot, he’s on his feet.

“I get off the bench,” Jack said. “I get hype. I scream out, ‘904-nette!’”