Jaguars proving they are legit playoff contenders behind elite defense

Barry Church picks off Ben Roethlisberger, his second INT of the quarter, and returns it 51 yards for a touchdown. (0:31)

PITTSBURGH -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are pretty darn close to being an elite defense. They showed that clearly in a 30-9 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The Jaguars returned two interceptions for touchdowns, kept Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown from taking over the game, and held the Steelers without a touchdown at Heinz Field.

The defense, along with running back Leonard Fournette, makes the Jaguars legitimate playoff contenders even with the limitations at quarterback.

Linebacker Telvin Smith had one of the Jaguars' two interceptions returned for touchdowns in Sunday's 30-9 win over the Steelers. AP Photo/Don Wright

Elite defenses force turnovers and score touchdowns, and the Jaguars did both on Sunday. They picked off Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger a career-high five times and took two back for touchdowns in the third quarter. Linebacker Telvin Smith grabbed a pass altered at the line of scrimmage by Abry Jones and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown. Just a few minutes later, safety Barry Church grabbed a ball deflected by cornerback Jalen Ramsey and went 51 yards for a touchdown.

Those were the third and fourth defensive touchdowns the Jaguars have scored this season.

The Jaguars have now forced 15 turnovers in five games -- two more takeaways than they forced in the entire 2016 season. Ten of those 15 turnovers have been interceptions, three more than they had last season.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

Brown beat Ramsey for a 49-yard catch on the Steelers’ first offensive play -- albeit with a little shove just before the ball got to him -- but after that the Jaguars defense controlled the game. Bell touched the ball 25 times for 93 total yards. Brown caught 10 passes for 157 yards. Neither found the end zone, however.

In fact, the Steelers offense reached the red zone three times, and each time the Jaguars defense stiffened and forced field goals.

Fournette did much more damage for Jacksonville, rushing for 181 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 28 carries, including a 90-yarder for a touchdown with less than two minutes remaining in the game for the final margin.

What happened Sunday sent a message to the rest of the AFC South: To win the division, you’re going to have to deal with a defense that harassed and embarrassed a two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback. As long as the Jaguars’ offense doesn’t turn the ball over -- it did once on Sunday, a ball that tight end James O'Shaughnessy bobbled and linebacker Ryan Shazier intercepted -- and Fournette continues to churn out positive yardage, the defense makes Jacksonville the favorite to win the division.