Jaguars now the overwhelming favorite to win AFC South

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- After yet another blowout victory, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been tabbed the favorite to win the AFC South by ESPN's Football Power Index.

The Jaguars were in this spot roughly a month ago, too, but now that they're 3-2 following Sunday's 30-9 rout of Pittsburgh in Heinz Field they've been declared the overwhelming favorite: a 65.9 percent chance of winning the division and an 82.4 percent chance of making the playoffs.

A rout of the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday kept the Jaguars pointed in the right direction. Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire

Those are by far the best percentages in the AFC South: Tennessee has the second-best chance to win the division (17.3 percent), followed by Houston (16.5 percent) and Indianapolis (0.4 percent). The Texans, however, have the second-best chance to make the playoffs (37.1 percent), followed by the Titans (30.9 percent) and the Colts (1.1 percent).

The Jaguars were in a similar position a month ago after routing host Houston 29-7 but they weren't this much of an overwhelming favorite to win their first AFC South title. The Jaguars are helped by the fact that they have the weakest remaining schedule in the NFL. The combined record of the Jaguars' remaining opponents is 19-36 (.345), and they face only two teams with winning records (the 3-2 Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks).

Houston's and Tennessee's opponents are a combined 22-33, while Indianapolis has the toughest remaining schedule with a combined opponents record of 29-26.

The Jaguars' victory over Pittsburgh -- in which they intercepted Ben Roethlisberger a franchise-record five times (taking two back for TDs) and held the Steelers without a touchdown at home for the first time since Nov. 15, 2009 -- was their most impressive of the season. It was Steelers coach Mike Tomlin's worst loss at Heinz Field, too. Rookie running back Leonard Fournette ran for 181 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 28 carries, and his 90-yard touchdown run with less than two minutes to play was the longest in franchise history in a regular-season game.

It was the Jaguars' third 20-point victory of the season. They had three 20-point victories from 2011-16.