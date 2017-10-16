Jaguars can't ride Fournette forever; time for Bortles, receivers to do their part

play 1:58 Jaguars' ceiling limited by Bortles Jeff Saturday points out the Jaguars' hesitance to open up the offense with Blake Bortles, which keeps the defense on the field for too long.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Leonard Fournette had carried the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense this season, but eventually some team was going to be able to stop the rookie running back.

That meant quarterback Blake Bortles and the receivers would have to take advantage of the stacked defenses and make plays in the passing game. Not necessarily 30- and 40-yard completions, but Bortles and Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns would have to make defenses pay for selling out to stop the run.

They didn’t do it on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, and that guarantees that defenses will continue to make stopping Fournette their first, second and third priority and take their chances against a quarterback who has turned the ball over more than any other player since he entered the league in 2014.

“It’s like New York [Jets] a couple weeks ago,” coach Doug Marrone said. “They had Cover 0 [man-to-man coverage with no deep defender] on first and second down, which you don’t really see that much in this league. From myself to [offensive coordinator] Nathaniel [Hackett] to everyone else, we’ve just got to make sure with the way we’re running the football we’ve got to start expecting that and be able to take advantage of it.”

Bortles completed 23 passes against the Rams, but only eight were to Lee or Hurns. Running back Chris Ivory caught nine passes and Fournette caught two on screens and dump-offs. Lee caught five passes for 83 yards, though most of his yardage came after the catch, and Hurns had three catches for 37 yards.

That’s not exactly stretching the field.

To be fair to Bortles, he was under more pressure this week than he had been all season. The Rams sacked him five times (he had been sacked five times in the previous five games), including two strip sacks where the Jaguars were able to recover the ball.

Lee, Hurns and Keelan Cole -- an undrafted rookie whom the Jaguars kept as a deep threat -- weren’t exactly running free in the secondary, either. Lee was upset with officials for not calling penalties for pass interference or holding, but he also dropped a pass that would have converted a third down in the second quarter.

“I think anytime you get one-on-one man coverage it’s -- as a receiver -- a bit disrespectful,” Bortles said. “We have to show that we can beat that. We have to make them not do that. We have to take advantage when we get those opportunities.”

Bortles’ longest pass play against the Rams was a 22-yard screen pass to Ivory for a touchdown. Through six games the Jaguars have just two pass plays of 30 yards or more. Both came against Baltimore in Week 3: a 35-yarder down the sideline to Lee and a 30-yard TD pass to tight end Marcedes Lewis.

“We’ve got to capitalize,” Lee said. “I think that’s the biggest thing. Call out the big plays and things like that and capitalize on them. When we get the opportunity we’ve got to take full advantage of it.”

Fournette has been every bit the stud the Jaguars hoped he’d be when they drafted him fourth overall. He entered Sunday’s game second in the NFL in rushing, and he ran for 130 yards and a touchdown against the Rams. However, 75 of those yards came on his first carry. He gained 55 yards on his next 20 carries (2.7 per carry) and injured his right ankle with 9:58 to play in the fourth quarter.

It’s too early to tell what his status will be for Sunday’s game at Indianapolis, but if he’s unable to play or is severely limited, the Jaguars will have to rely on Ivory (two carries for 3 yards against the Rams). Even if Fournette is healthy, the Colts will try to do what the Rams did: sell out to stop him and force Bortles to beat them.

So will every other team the Jaguars play the rest of the season. The players know it, too, but so far they’ve been unable to make defenses pay other than Lewis burning Baltimore for three touchdowns. There may be some help on the way because rookie receiver Dede Westbrook is eligible to come off injured reserve after the bye week in two weeks, but how effective can he be after missing half the season with a core muscle injury?

“We’ve got to figure it out,” Lee said. “That’s the only thing I can say, honestly. Go back to the drawing board and figure it out, just as an offense, as everybody. Can’t say it’s this, them, that, or the other. It’s on all of us, from receivers, to O-line, to quarterback, running back.

“We’ve just got to pick it up. Had the opportunities to take over and we’ve got to do just that, leave it all out on the field and see what happens.”