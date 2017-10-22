Blake Bortles shows he can be more than a game manager against Colts

play 1:01 Yeldon, Jags shut out Colts T.J. Yeldon rushes for 122 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown run, as Jacksonville beats Indianapolis 27-0.

INDIANAPOLIS -- When the Jacksonville Jaguars ruled running back Leonard Fournette out of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, the pressure got ramped up on quarterback Blake Bortles and the passing game to deliver.

Boy, did he.

Bortles set a franchise record by throwing for 282 yards in the first half, and the Jaguars totaled 330 yards and a touchdown in the pass game in their 27-0 victory over the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. For just the second time this season, Bortles showed that he can be more than a game manager.

Blake Bortles' performance against the Colts included two completions of 50 yards or more. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Bortles completed two passes of 50 or more yards: a 52-yarder to Keelan Cole and a 50-yarder to Marqise Lee. He hadn't had any in the Jaguars' first six games. He also had a 45-yarder to Lee and a 28-yarder to Corey Grant.

Those are the big-chunk plays that were missing in the passing game the first six weeks, plays the Jaguars needed to loosen up the defenses that have been zeroed in on stopping Fournette and the run game.

Granted, Bortles' big day came against one of the NFL's worst defenses -- the Colts entered the game ranked 32nd in scoring, 30th in passing, 20th in rushing and 31st in total yards -- but Bortles did exactly what you're supposed to do against bad defenses. He distributed the ball, didn't force throws, made good decisions, and let the playmakers he had do their thing.

It sounds so simple, but if you've watched Jaguars football over the past two seasons, you know that Bortles hasn't done any of that consistently -- or very much at all. That's why his future with the team beyond the 2017 season is uncertain, even though the Jaguars did pick up his fifth-year option in April.

What Bortles did against the Colts doesn't change that. The Jaguars are still investing a lot of effort scouting the quarterback draft class, and they will be evaluating free agents and trade targets once the season ends. The Jaguars have shown their defense is close to being elite, Fournette is absolutely the real deal (he was second in the NFL with 596 yards rushing entering the weekend), and they have a downfield playmaker in Allen Robinson (who likely will be franchised if they cannot work out a long-term deal).

They're missing a few pieces on offense, including a consistent quarterback who doesn't turn the ball over much and can put the team on his shoulders when needed. The Jaguars at one point thought Bortles was that guy, but he's regressed over two seasons.

Maybe he still can be that guy, but he'll have to do more than just dominate the Colts to prove it. He's got the rest of the season to prove he can consistently be more than just a game manager -- and maybe change the team's mind about his future.