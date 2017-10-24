'Wow' factor: Jaguars on pace to set NFL record for sacks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Malik Jackson had no idea. Neither did Calais Campbell, Dante Fowler Jr. or Yannick Ngakoue.

They knew the Jacksonville Jaguars had the best pass rush in the NFL this season even before they brought down Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett 10 times in a 27-0 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. However, none of them had a clue that they potentially have the best pass rush in the NFL -- ever.

The Jaguars (4-3) have 33 sacks through seven games, which puts them on pace for 75. That would break the NFL record of 72 set by the 1984 Chicago Bears.

“Wow,” Jackson said. “Wow.”

Calais Campbell, who is on pace for an NFL-record 23 sacks, had two of the Jaguars' 10 stops of Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Just a guess, but that’s probably not what opposing quarterbacks are saying. More four-letter words, most likely.

“It’s a hell of a pace, but it’s one of those things that you can’t look at the end too early,” said Jackson, who is one of four Jacksonville players with at least three sacks. "We could, like that, just stop, so we have to make sure we stay on pace and keep working. But it’s a blessing to be mentioned in those categories and on pace to be like that. Now we just have to reach that goal, reach that top.”

The Jaguars have twice posted 10-sack games this season -- they also did it against Houston in the season opener -- and Campbell leads the team with a career-high 10 sacks after recording two against the Colts. He’s the first Jaguars player to hit double digits in sacks in more than a decade (Bobby McCray had 10 in 2006), and he is just three shy of setting the franchise record (Tony Brackens had 12 in 1999).

That’s more than what the Jaguars could have hoped for from the 31-year-old Campbell when they signed him to a four-year, $60 million contract with $30 million guaranteed last March. Campbell, by the way, is on pace for 23 sacks, which would be a half-sack better than Michael Strahan’s NFL record set in 2001.

“It feels pretty good to be able to still be productive,” said Campbell, who has at least six sacks in eight of his nine seasons. “I feel like I’m in my prime, so I never once felt like I was old. I felt like the last three years I’ve been playing consistently good football and I didn’t feel like this year would be any different. I guess age catches up to us all at one point in time. I don’t know when that’s going to come, but I make sure I work hard to take care of my body to prolong it as long as I can.

“Hopefully, I’ve got a few good years left.”

Ngakoue, who set the franchise’s rookie record with eight sacks last season, has 6.5 this year. Fowler has 5.5 sacks, which is 1.5 more than he had in 2016. They’re both on pace to hit double digits, and if that happens it would be the second time in franchise history the Jaguars have had three players in double digits in the same season. Brackens (12), Kevin Hardy (10.5) and Gary Walker (10.0) did it in 1997. The Jaguars set a franchise record with 57 sacks that season.

“As long as we keep doing what we have to do and everybody does their job, the sacks are going to come,” Fowler said. “By the end of the season, if you did a good enough job and you rushed well enough, sitting on double-digit sacks is really good.”

Campbell, Fowler and Jackson were quick to credit the Jaguars’ secondary for the record sack pace. Cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey and safeties Tashaun Gipson and Barry Church have made it hard for opposing receivers to get open. The Jaguars have the NFL’s No. 2 pass defense (161.7 yards per game) and are tied for the league lead with 10 interceptions, including two that have been returned for touchdowns.

Coach Doug Marrone said that half of the Jaguars’ 10 sacks against the Colts were coverage sacks -- Brissett had nobody open and held onto the ball too long, allowing the Jaguars’ pass-rushers to get to him.

“Anytime you can get production, it usually comes from other people,” Campbell said. “I happened to fall into some good stuff, but it really is because of our secondary. They make the quarterback hold the ball for four seconds. If they hold the ball longer than 2.5, we’re supposed to be there, so when they’re holding it for four, you’re going to see a lot of guys making a lot of plays.”

That doesn’t mean the Jaguars, who are averaging 4.7 sacks per game, are a lock to become just the fourth team to reach the 70-sack mark since the league began keeping the stat in 1982. (Minnesota had 71 in 1989 and Chicago had 70 in 1987.) It’s a heck of a goal, though.

“We have the opportunity to be awesome,” Jackson said. “We have a lot of potential on this team. It’s a blessing to be a part of. I’m just happy I’m able to come here and be somebody who’s getting sacks and watching other guys get sacks.

“We have the opportunity to be really great and we’ve got to keep building, keep staying healthy and keep working.”