Jaguars' commitment shows they view Telvin Smith as premium player

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A weakside linebacker who isn’t a big-time pass-rusher generally isn’t considered a premium player.

That’s not the case when it comes to Telvin Smith and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team’s decision to sign him to a four-year contract extension worth $50 million clearly means it views him as an integral part of the franchise’s future. He certainly has played a crucial role in the Jaguars’ turnaround in 2017; they're one of the NFL season’s biggest surprises at 4-3 and tied for first atop the AFC South.

Smith might be undersized at 215 pounds, but his speed and athleticism help him make up for his lack of bulk. He leads the team with 58 tackles and is responsible for three of the defense’s league-high 16 takeaways. He has two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and a fumble recovery.

Smith had frustrated Jaguars coaches with his freelancing and being out of position early in his career after the team drafted him out of Florida State in the fifth round in 2014, but he became one of the Jaguars’ most reliable players last season. He consistently makes plays against the run despite his size and has been good in coverage against running backs and tight ends.

In less than two seasons, Smith has become one of the league’s better defensive players. He has more tackles, interceptions, fumble recoveries and defensive touchdowns than any other Jaguars player since 2014. He also ranks third in pass breakups.

He’s not a pass-rusher (just 6.5 career sacks), but the Jaguars run a 4-3 defense that doesn’t blitz much and tries to get pressure on the quarterback by rushing just four. Smith has excelled in coverage and has been matched up one-on-one with running backs and tight ends at times.

Another reason the team needed to lock up Smith: He has been the emotional leader of the Jaguars’ defense over the past two seasons.

Remember, Smith called a players-only meeting in April 2016 because he was tired of losing -- at that point he had lost 24 with the Jaguars, more than he had lost in his previous six seasons playing football -- and wanted to make sure his teammates weren’t getting used to it.

Smith also called the defense together after the Jaguars’ fourth organized team activity this past spring to tell his teammates he felt they should have been more advanced in their development. He wanted to make sure the team’s mind was in the right place.

“With the players that we have, I just think as a team we should be further than we are," Smith explained at the time. "As players, we've got to do our part in the sense of it's not scheme, none of that. It's what do we want? What's our mentality going to be?”

The Jaguars wanted to make sure they kept Smith around for an additional four years, because in their eyes he’s a premium player.