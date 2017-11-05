Jaguars overcome adversity, Bengals and send message they're for real

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' best offensive player was deactivated because of a violation of a team rule.

They didn’t have one of their starting offensive lineman because of an injury and their best offensive lineman aggravated an ankle injury.

They lost their best defensive player – and arguably their best overall player – because he was ejected for fighting.

Yet the Jaguars still managed to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-7 at EverBank Field on Sunday afternoon.

So in the span of three hours the Jaguars proved their roster is finally good enough to overcome the kind of adversity that doomed the team to loss after loss over the past decade, deliver a message about the team’s culture and discipline, and show the rest of the NFL that they are for real.

Ninety minutes before the game began the Jaguars announced that running back Leonard Fournette would not be active because he violated a team rule. Sources told ESPN that among the reasons he was punished was because he missed the team photo on Oct. 24.

Right guard A.J. Cann missed the game with a triceps injury he suffered on Friday but the Jaguars were able to shuffle the lineup and put center Brandon Linder at right guard and have Tyler Shatley start at center. Shatley had started there the team’s three previous games when Linder was out with an illness.

Left tackle Cam Robinson also aggravated a left ankle injury and had to leave the game for several plays but managed to return.

Then there was Ramsey, who was ejected along with Bengals receiver A.J. Green for fighting late in the first half. The two had been trash-talking throughout the first half, and things came to a head after a running play with less than 30 seconds to play. Green put his left arm on Ramsey's right shoulder after the play, and Ramsey responded by shoving Green to the ground. Green jumped back up, grabbed Ramsey around the neck and threw him to the ground. Green punched Ramsey multiple times while they were both on the ground as players from both teams rushed to break up the fight.

None of that stopped the Jaguars, though.

Chris Ivory, T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant filled in capably for Fournette. The trio combined to run for 128 yards, which was nearly 30 yards better than Fournette’s average through his first six games (99.3 yards per game).

The Jaguars were the NFL’s top-ranked rushing team entering the game (169.0 yards per game) and they hit they finished with 147 and quarterback Blake Bortles, who threw for 195 yards in the first half, was not sacked.

The defense held the Bengals to 148 total yards and sacked quarterback Andy Dalton twice. Jaydon Mickens chipped in by returning a punt for a touchdown, too.

The Jaguars (5-3) maintained pace with Tennessee (5-3) in the AFC South, but by routing the Bengals at significantly less than full strength will certainly make the rest of the NFL take notice that the Jaguars are not only a legitimate playoff contender but a team that has the potential to do some damage.

They still have issues, because despite the fact that Bortles has put together back-to-back good games he has an up-and-down history that cannot be ignored. Even so, this was the kind of game that would have gotten away from the Jaguars pretty quickly, especially over the last four seasons, but on Sunday they showed that they are going to be a tough out.

