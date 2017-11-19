Jaguars continue to win ugly against Browns, but that can't last

The Jaguars' defense comes up with two interceptions and recovers a fumble for a touchdown in their 19-7 win over the Browns. (0:59)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Cleveland Browns 19-7 on Sunday to take a one-game lead in the AFC South, but it certainly wasn’t a feel-good day.

Not when a bevy of mistakes and issues meant the Jaguars struggled to put away a winless team. The second half of the season is when teams are supposed to gather momentum for the playoff push, but dumb mistakes and injuries to key players on the offensive line have the Jaguars stuck in survival mode.

For how long? The Jaguars (7-3) hope Sunday was the last time -- but at least they have one of the league’s top defenses to get them through.

On offense, quarterback Blake Bortles threw the ball pretty well against the Browns considering the chilly conditions -- and the fact that he didn’t have No. 2 receiver Allen Hurns -- but he lost a fumble, which has been an issue throughout his career.

Leonard Fournette worked through an ankle injury to gain 111 yards against the Browns but he lacked his usual burst. AP Photo/Ron Schwane

The offense had 284 yards, but 206 of that came in the first half. The unit sputtered in the second half when the run game couldn’t get going. The offensive line struggled to create much room and the Jaguars felt the loss of Hurns in the pass game.

Special teams were a mess in the first half, too. The Jaguars gave up a 53-yard return on the opening kickoff, committed an illegal formation penalty on a punt, got a 21-yard punt from Brad Nortman, and had an offside penalty on Donald Payne that wiped out an onside kick that Josh Lambo had recovered.

That's not all. Jaydon Mickens also dropped a punt (which he recovered), and Lambo missed a 41-yard field goal after he had gone 8-for-8 since signing with the team on Oct. 17.

Those kinds of mistakes on special teams didn’t hurt the Jaguars against the Browns, but they will against better competition -- and in the playoffs, where every mistake is magnified.

At least the mistakes are things the Jaguars have a chance to fix. But the injuries are another matter.

Right tackle Jermey Parnell (knee) missed his second consecutive game. Left guard Patrick Omameh (quad) left the victory over the Los Angeles Chargers early and didn’t play against the Browns. Bortles was harassed in the pocket all day and was sacked twice.

Running back Leonard Fournette played after he was listed as questionable with an ankle injury. While he did rush for 111 yards, he didn’t look as good on Sunday as he did during the season's first six games. He said Thursday that his ankle injury was something he was going to have to manage the rest of the season. It appeared to have an impact because he stutter-stepped a lot and didn’t seem to have the same burst.

The Jaguars are winning ugly, which teams have to do sometimes, but that can’t continue if they’re going to make a deep run in the playoffs.