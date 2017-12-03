Calais Campbell has proven worth $30M as Jaguars sack Colts

The Jaguars line up for a punt, but punter Brad Nortman instead throws a pass to James O'Shaughnessy, who picks up 29 yards and a first down. (0:22)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars hoped Calais Campbell would boost the pass rush and provide some much-needed veteran leadership in the locker room.

They weren’t expecting him to have one of the best seasons in franchise history.

Yet that’s exactly what Campbell has done, and there’s still a month remaining in the regular season.

The Jaguars have the NFL’s best pass rush, as well as the NFL’s best defense, and Campbell has been the catalyst. When he walked off the field following Sunday’s 30-10 victory over Indianapolis at EverBank Field, he also owned the franchise’s single-season sack record.

Marqise Lee celebrates his first-half touchdown catch in the Jaguars rout of the Colts. AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Campbell’s first-half sack of Jacoby Brissett gave him 12.5 this season, a half-sack more than Tony Brackens had in 1999. That Jaguars team had one of the league’s best defenses that year, too, leading the NFL in sacks and yards per game allowed.

One other thing about that season: The Jaguars had the NFL’s best record and reached the AFC Championship Game before eventually falling to the Tennessee Titans.

The Jaguars (8-4) have to get into the playoffs first to have a chance to duplicate that, and it’s on Campbell and the defense to get them there. Sunday’s game against the hapless Colts was the first time the offense has scored more than one touchdown since the last time the teams met, on Oct. 22. The Jaguars picked off Brissett twice, sacked him three times and held the Colts to less than 300 yards.

NFL Playoff Machine See what the latest playoff picture looks like and simulate your own playoff scenarios.

NFL Playoff Machine

The Jaguars still have to face Russell Wilson and Marcus Mariota in their final four games so the league-leading pass rush (44 sacks) and pass defense will be tested. They’ve answered each time they’ve been challenged, though. They roughed up Joe Flacco, Ben Roethlisberger and Andy Dalton. Those three led their teams to a combined 23 points against the Jaguars.

Campbell has been one of the driving forces. After what he has done this season – three forced fumbles, nine tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery for a TD to go along with the 12.5 sacks – he should be considered the best free-agent signing in team history.

The Jaguars guaranteed Campbell $30 million dollars. He has been worth every penny.