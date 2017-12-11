Jaguars primed for stretch run after statement win over Seahawks

Russell Wilson throws three touchdowns to go along with three interceptions in Seattle's 30-24 loss. In the final minute, several players get ejected for a scrum on the field while Seahawks DT Quinton Jefferson is restrained from entering the stands. (1:27)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars players spent the past week saying the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks was not a so-called statement game. It didn’t mean more than any other game this season.

Wow, were they wrong.

Their 30-24 victory at EverBank Field on Sunday afternoon certainly did make a statement: We are for real.

The Jaguars have won a lot of games this season and were putting the league’s top defense on the field, but they were still operating in relative anonymity nationally. Not any longer after toppling the Seahawks and MVP candidate Russell Wilson.

Blake Bortles threw for 268 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sunday's win. Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

It’s not just the defense, which played well (three interceptions) for the most part but gave up three big pass plays. Quarterback Blake Bortles played perhaps his best game, running back Leonard Fournette got back into his early-season groove, the young wide receivers continued to make big plays and the special teams contributed as well.

That’s just what coach Doug Marrone wants to see heading into the final three weeks of the season, especially with Tennessee losing earlier in the day to Arizona. The Jaguars (9-4) are now alone in first place in the AFC South, the first time they’ve held that spot this late in the season since 2010.

With a home game against Houston (4-9) and a road game at San Francisco (3-10) in the next two weeks, the Jaguars are in great position to clinch a playoff berth, and potentially the division, before the season finale at Tennessee (8-5).

NFL Playoff Machine See what the latest playoff picture looks like and simulate your own playoff scenarios.

NFL Playoff Machine

Bortles has played his best football the past two weeks, throwing for a combined 577 yards and four touchdowns after throwing for 268 yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks. Fournette, who had averaged just 2.9 yards per carry over the past four games, ran for 101 yards and a touchdown. It was his first 100-yard game since Nov. 19.

Rookie receivers Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook have combined to catch 17 passes for 307 yards and three touchdowns in the past two games.

There are certainly some major concerns, though. The defense gave up three passes of 43 or more yards, including touchdowns of 61 and 74 yards. The secondary lost track of Paul Richardson and Tyler Lockett when Wilson scrambled away from pressure.

Despite that, the Jaguars’ victory was still a watershed moment for the franchise in 2017.