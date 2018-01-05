From 'DUUUVAL' to pools to mayonnaise: What you need to know about Jaguars fan culture 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the NFL's worst teams over the last decade, so it's no surprise that they've been a forgotten team when it comes to the rest of the country.

They'll have everyone's attention Sunday, though, when they play host to the Buffalo Bills in the franchise's first home playoff game since Jan. 23, 2000. Things are a lot different now, and not just because that game predated the first iPhone by nearly seven years.

The Jaguars' fan base has changed, as well. The team was only 5 years old when it played Tennessee in the AFC Championship Game that day. Fans have grown up, graduated, married and had children of their own since then.

They have new traditions -- some of which are, um, a little out there -- and woe to the unlucky person who angers Jaguars fans on social media. You will not have a good day. There's also something involving a kiddie pool filled with mayonnaise.

Here's what you need to know about one of the most unusual -- and interesting -- fan bases in the NFL:

DUUUVAL

The "Duval" chants travel as well, as this Jaguars fan shows during a game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville against the Titans. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

If you're a Bills or Jaguars fan making your first trip to EverBank Field, you will hear what sort of sounds like booing at various times, certainly on a lot of third downs when the Jaguars are on defense. Only it's not booing. It's: "DUUUVAL!"

For those unfamiliar with Northeast Florida geography, Jacksonville is located in Duval County. In fact, the city encompasses the entire county. So the loud shouts of "DUUUVAL!" are a rallying cry, a show of support, and, according to the president of the Bold City Brigade fan club, sort of a taunt directed at the team's detractors.

"You see people online making fun of it," John Caputo said. "'Why yell the name of the county?' It's what that has transformed into, and if you don't understand then you're not part of it.

"It's like, ‘We know you don't like us and think we shouldn't have a team, and we don't really care.'"

It's hard to pinpoint the first time the phrase was used at the stadium, but Caputo said he remembers former Jaguars players Mike Peterson and Paul Spicer yelling it on the scoreboard during the mid-2000s. It has much more of a pop now thanks to the two giant (62 feet by 362 feet) video boards on each end of the stadium.

Defensive end Calais Campbell, Dante Fowler and others are featured yelling and imploring the crowd to get rowdy, and their voice, as well as the stadium responding, should be easy to hear on the television broadcast.

"I guess in layman's terms I would say it just symbolizes that this is our house, man," safety Tashaun Gipson said. "It's what we represent. It's just kind of like that representation that this is our house, this is Duval country, and they're backing us whatever going's down on the field. I think it's a unique and a cool thing.

"Certain places have chants and things like that. I think it's one of the more unique ones because it just sounds cool when you hear 'Duuuuuuuuuvaaaal.' Like, it's just a cool chant. As long as we continue to back them up when they get to going, it's a beautiful thing."

Gipson's not the only player who likes it.

"Man, I love saying it and knowing [people] are saying it back, or when I hear it and then saying it, I think that's a great tradition," Campbell said. "... I can't remember the first time I heard it, but when I did I was like, 'Oh, that's dope.' I was hooked ever since."

It's not exclusive to the stadium either.

"All my friends and stuff when they come to visit, they love it too," Campbell said. "I had some friends in town and we're walking down the street getting ready to go to a restaurant, and [one of his friends] just yells at the top of his lungs and people say it back.

"It's pretty awesome."

Take a dip

The forecast calls for temperatures in the high 50s during game time Sunday, but the pool will be heated to a comfortable 90 degrees. Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports

It's always a good idea to bring sunscreen to any outdoor sporting event in Florida. When going to Jaguars games, you'll also want to pack a bathing suit and towel.

You know, for the pools. There are two -- each measuring 25 feet long by 12 feet wide and 3½ feet deep -- in the north end zone, where fans purchasing high-end cabana seating can relax while watching the game. The pools overlook the field and fans lean on the thick Plexiglas wall with a drink in hand and don't miss a single snap.

The pools were installed prior to the 2014 season as part of a $63 million renovation project that also included the aforementioned video boards. The cabana seating has been sold out for every home game since -- and it's rare a television-game broadcast doesn't include at least one shot of the pools.

Though temperatures have plunged into the 30s and 40s during the day in Jacksonville this week, the pools will be open Sunday, though spas would be a more appropriate term this time of year. Both will be heated to around 90 degrees, and with the forecast calling for temperatures in the high 50s with a 13 mph wind, the pools would be a pretty cozy way to watch the game.

Be careful what you tweet

Jaguars Twitter (as the collection of Jaguars fans on social media calls itself) can be a wonderful, awesome community, evidenced by the way they and the Bold City Brigade banded together to raise $3,500 to send 40 underprivileged kids and 40 chaperones to the Jaguars' Dec. 17 home game against Houston, which the Jaguars won 45-7 to make the playoffs.

Each kid and chaperone also got a $20 food voucher and a Jaguars-themed Santa hat.

All the money was raised on social media by word of mouth without any advertising. It was a phenomenal gesture right before Christmas.

But Jaguars Twitter also can be angry and vicious. Especially if someone -- whether it be a member of the media or a fan of an opposing team -- mentions the Jaguars moving. Seriously or as a joke, it doesn't matter. Jaguars Twitter will find you and they will swarm your mentions -- sometimes not so nicely, either.

As ESPN's Dan Graziano found that out when he was predicting every team's starting quarterback in 2020 and he joked that the Jaguars would be in London. The Chicago Tribune found out after writing a story that the Jaguars could relocate to Chicago.

"It used to have a term," Caputo said. "It was called R.I.P.-ing people's mentions. When someone would say something dumb or inaccurate it would be hundreds of people. We stared to get this reputation on there from national media and bloggers that you don't want to go down that rabbit hole.

"People are passionate, and it comes to this point where you've been beaten and battered so much it's second nature to some of these guys to react that way and be defensive."

Hold the mayo

The Bold City Brigade holds tailgate parties before every home game, and Caputo said they try to come up with something special for the home opener each season. This year it was a belly-flop contest ... into a kiddie pool full of mayonnaise ... because they were playing the Tennessee Titans.

Short explanation from Caputo: Somehow someone saw a video online of someone (allegedly) wearing Titans gear eating mayonnaise directly from the jar. It got shared, went viral among Jaguars fans, and thus it became Jaguars law that all Titans fans eat mayonnaise.

So several members of the Bold City Brigade made a trip to Costco, bought 40 jugs of mayonnaise, blew up a kiddie pool, put it on top of an air mattress, and filled it up.

"To be honest with you, I wasn't really for is," Caputo said. "I got outvoted by the other guys."

The guy who won the contest ended up proposing to his girlfriend, while he was covered in mayo.

That's baloney

Food is a big topic around the Jaguars. Delaware North Sportservice, which handles concessions at EverBank Field, announced this week that they will be selling teal ice cream and hot dogs and hamburgers in teal buns on Sunday:

The @jaguars are selling teal Mr. Softee Ice Cream in a mini helmet & hot dogs and hamburgers in teal buns for this weekend's home playoff game vs. the Bills (📷 by @delawarenorth) pic.twitter.com/tjzRDOnKpk — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 4, 2018

There's also teal beer available for purchase, too.

And, if you're interested, there's also a non-teal gourmet bologna-and-cheese sandwich called the Marroney Baloney.

It's named after head coach Doug Marrone, who said he eats a bologna-and-cheese sandwich after every game. After his postgame meal choice was featured in an ESPN story, the Beef Checkoff and National Hot Dog and Sausage Council sent 350 pounds of Boar's Head beef bologna to EverBank Field. Marrone kept six of the 3.5-pound logs and donated the rest to Feeding Northeast Florida, which supplies local food banks.

Ring the bell

One of the newest traditions at the stadium is having an active-duty member of the military ring the giant bell located on the upper concourse in the southwest corner of the end zone at the beginning of the fourth quarter. The service member is someone who has been recognized for an act of valor or who has recently returned from deployment.

The Fourth Quarter Bell is run four times, and the fourth ring symbolizes a thank you to all active-duty and retired members of the military for their service.