Jaguars troll Steelers for looking ahead to Patriots

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette says he's looking forward to facing the Patriots, but not playing in the cold. (0:35)

The Pittsburgh Steelers were certainly looking forward to a playoff rematch with the New England Patriots. Coach Mike Tomlin talked about it before the teams met in Week 15, and safety Mike Mitchell guaranteed a victory over New England before the playoffs even started.

But after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars 45-42 in an AFC divisional playoff game on Sunday, there will be no rematch for the Steelers. And moments after the game, the Jaguars had some fun reminding them, including their rallying cry "Duval Til We Die" (DTWD) as a hashtag (Jacksonville is located in Duval County).

The Jaguars also had a little fun with Ben Roethlisberger, who said before the playoffs started that he'd like to get another crack at Jacksonville, which intercepted the Steelers quarterback five times, including two pick-sixes, in a 30-9 victory in Week 5.

The Jaguars, who were 7-point underdogs against the Steelers, were 100-1 to win the Super Bowl as recently as Week 6. They open as 9-point underdogs at Westgate in the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.