What streak? Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo only looks forward

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo is riding a pretty impressive streak, but in his mind his 14 consecutive field goals (18 if you count the playoffs) don't exist.

"My personal philosophy is the most important kick is the next one," Lambo said. "It doesn't matter if you made or missed the last 50. That has no bearing on your next one, so whatever happens, zone in on the next kick. It's a difficult business and kicking's hard. People think it's so easy.

"I saw some writer that said kickers always leave practice early and this, that and the other. I'm like, 'Dude, you've never freaking stepped in our shoes.' People who think that they know about kicking need to just shut up, to be completely honest with you. It's freaking hard."

Lambo has made it look easy over the past year. He has made 22 of his 23 field goal attempts since he was signed to replace Jason Myers on Oct. 17. The only field goal he missed was a 41-yard attempt in Cleveland in snowy and windy conditions. Since then he's made 14 regular-season field goals attempts in a row -- capped by a 28-yard field goal in the Jaguars' 31-20 victory against New England last Sunday -- which is tied for the fourth-longest streak in franchise history.

Josh Scobee and Mike Hollis share the record with 20 consecutive field goals. Myers and Hollis each have streaks of 16, and Scobee has two separate streaks of 15. Scobee also has two separate streaks of 14 consecutive field goals.

Lambo's success since joining the Jaguars makes the Los Angeles Chargers' decision to waive him in the final cuts of training camp in 2017 -- after he made 52 of 64 field goal attempts and 70 of 78 PATs in 2015-16 -- even more puzzling. That was his lowest point, but it lasted only seven weeks, because the Jaguars brought him in for a tryout after Myers missed two field goals against the Los Angeles Rams.

"All you can control is what you can control," Lambo said. "I can't control the Chargers cutting me. All I can do is make kicks, and I did that that preseason and they decided to go in another route. That's fine. It worked out better for me. It's hard, as people, to see over the hump and see over the hill. But I feel like if you do have the right attitude and you go about your business the right way, the grass is typically greener."

Lambo said it's human nature to look back instead of forward -- especially after not having success -- but fighting that is the only way to stick around in the NFL.

"We can't be humans as football players," Lambo said. "It's just what it is. None of us are human. We're all freaks in some form or another to play this sport and to play this sport at this high of a level. [Fullback] Tommy Bohanon, he's not human. He's a freaking monster. Unfortunately, you can't be human in a human world. You just can't be."

That was reinforced by a conversation he had with Kobe Bryant, who spoke to the Chargers during training camp in 2017. Lambo asked him if he's ever had a game where everything feels right, he's getting great looks, the ball feels good coming off his hand, and the shots just don't fall.

"He said, 'S---, yeah. All the time I have those. But you know what I did? Kept on shooting. I didn't try to do anything differently. I did what I know to do,'" Lambo said. "He told me there was a game where he was like 0-for-21 and he said, 'The only shot that I made? Three-point game winner.' That’s all that matters."