          Jaguars without Leonard Fournette for third straight game

          A hamstring injury continues to be problematic for Jacksonville's Leonard Fournette. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
          1:57 PM ET
          • Michael DiRoccoESPN Staff Writer
            • Covered University of Florida for 13 seasons for ESPN.com and Florida Times-Union
            • Graduate of Jacksonville University
            • Multiple APSE award winner
          JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to be without their best offensive player for at least another week.

          Running back Leonard Fournette will miss Sunday’s game against Houston at TIAA Bank Field with a right hamstring injury. It will be the third consecutive game – and fifth overall – that he has missed with the injury.

          In addition, tight end James O’Shaughnessy (hip) has been ruled out. Defensive end Calais Campbell (ankle/hip) is questionable.

          Fournette did not practice this week, but he did some running and worked off to the side during practice along with nickelback D.J. Hayden (toe), who also will not play against the Texans.

          The Jaguars play Philadelphia next Sunday in their annual game in London and then have their bye, so Fournette might not be back until the Nov. 11 game at Indianapolis.

          Fournette hurt his hamstring late in the first half of the season opener. He missed the next two games. He returned in Week 4 but aggravated the injury late in the first half of that game and hasn’t practiced since. He has 71 yards rushing and four catches for 19 yards.

