Jaguars without Leonard Fournette for third straight game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to be without their best offensive player for at least another week.

Best of NFL Nation • Hopkins vs. Ramsey: NFL's best matchup?

• Inside plays by Shanahan and McVay

• Eagles feeling like 2017 selves again

• Gore tired of people trying to retire him

• Captain Comeback? Reich can claim title

• Cowboys' latest lesson in team-building

Running back Leonard Fournette will miss Sunday’s game against Houston at TIAA Bank Field with a right hamstring injury. It will be the third consecutive game – and fifth overall – that he has missed with the injury.

In addition, tight end James O’Shaughnessy (hip) has been ruled out. Defensive end Calais Campbell (ankle/hip) is questionable.

Fournette did not practice this week, but he did some running and worked off to the side during practice along with nickelback D.J. Hayden (toe), who also will not play against the Texans.

The Jaguars play Philadelphia next Sunday in their annual game in London and then have their bye, so Fournette might not be back until the Nov. 11 game at Indianapolis.

Fournette hurt his hamstring late in the first half of the season opener. He missed the next two games. He returned in Week 4 but aggravated the injury late in the first half of that game and hasn’t practiced since. He has 71 yards rushing and four catches for 19 yards.