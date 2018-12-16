Watch: Dede Westbrook swings momentum with punt-return TD

It had been nearly a month since the Jacksonville Jaguars scored a touchdown at home before Dede Westbrook returned a punt 74 yards with four seconds remaining in the first half against the Washington Redskins. It gave the Jaguars a 10-3 lead and was the first touchdown the team has scored at TIAA Bank Field since the the third quarter of their 20-16 loss to Pittsburgh on Nov. 18.

Westbrook took one step left after catching the punt from Tress Way and then headed to the right. Blake Bell avoided a block-in-the-back penalty on the Redskins' Zach Vigil that allowed Westbrook to get to the right sideline.

Cody Davis and Rashad Greene gave Westbrook two additional blocks down the sideline, and he was able to cut back inside at the 10-yard line for the Jaguars’ first punt return for a touchdown since Jaydon Mickens against Cincinnati on Nov. 5, 2017.