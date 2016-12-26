Chiefs' Travis Kelce best player on the field in win over Broncos

ESPN Chiefs reporter Adam Teicher breaks down how Travis Kelce, despite his objections, was the best player on the field in Kansas City's win over Denver. (0:47)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wasn't completely satisfied with his play in Sunday night's 33-10 win over the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

"There were a couple of blocks where it was 'Bad News Bears' out there for me," Kelce said. "I've got to keep working on it."

The Chiefs can live with a missed block here and there from Kelce because otherwise he was the best player on the field in an important Chiefs victory. Kelce had career highs in catches (11) and yards (160) and had an 80-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown early in the game.

Despite his protests about his blocking, Kelce actually made the key blocks on two other Chiefs' touchdowns, runs by Alex Smith and Tyreek Hill.

Travis Kelce had 11 catches for 160 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown grab during the Chiefs' win over the Broncos. AP Photo/Ed Zurga

The 11-4 Chiefs clinched a playoff spot earlier on Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers. But the win over the Broncos kept the Chiefs alive in the AFC West race. They would win their first division title since 2010 if they win next week's final regular-season game against the Chargers in San Diego and the first-place Raiders lose to the Broncos in Denver.

It's no coincidence the Chiefs had their best offensive game of the season when Kelce was at his best. The Chiefs had a season-high in yards with 484. They had four offensive touchdowns after not getting more than two in any of their previous seven games.

"That's a pretty good defense," Smith said. "To have the balance we did tonight, to run and pass for whatever it was, 230 [yards] each, I think that says a lot about where we want to be as far as balance, spreading the ball around, keeping them on their heels, different types of runs, different types of passes."

Coach Andy Reid said Kelce saw fewer double-teams against the Broncos than he normally does. But Kelce didn't agree and Smith said it was only partially the case.

"In the slot he got doubled all day there," Smith said. "They weren't going to let him be one-on-one. Inside, though, we were able to kind of get some matchups there, especially on third down."

The Chiefs may be even more difficult to beat if Kelce can be this type of threat every week. He has had big games for the Chiefs before. He had his sixth game with 100-plus yards, tying a team record. Kelce has 1,117 yards this season, marking his first season with more than 1,000.

But he was a different kind of presence against the Broncos, the kind capable of carrying his team to places it wasn't sure it could go.

"He's the premier catching tight end in the league," Smith said. "To have two huge blocks like that to spring guys ... he does a lot for us. Obviously catching the football is the main thing but helping us win any way he can, that's just the kind of team we have."