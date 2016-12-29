How the Chiefs have built Travis Kelce into the top tight end in football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Travis Kelce has been a productive player for the Kansas City Chiefs in each of the past two seasons, but this season he’s blossomed into the best pass-catching tight end in the NFL.

That begs the question: Is Kelce in his third NFL season that much better, or are the Chiefs using him more effectively?

“Both," quarterback Alex Smith said. “I think he’s picked up his play every year. As he’s gotten older and played more, he banks all of that stuff.

“We move him around and do different things with him. He’s a guy that has so many tools for a tight end. We do a ton with him, and he’s capable of it. He’s handled it mentally and physically. Certainly he’s gone out there, won and separated [from coverage]. The cool thing for everyone was being able to watch him go out and have a monster night. It was a spark for us and it got us going."

Tight end Travis Kelce caught 11 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos. Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

Kelce had a career game in Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos. He caught 11 passes for 160 yards -- a team record for tight ends -- and scored an 80-yard touchdown on a screen pass.

With Sunday’s game against the San Diego Chargers remaining, Kelce already has shattered his season bests for catches with 84 and yards with 1,117. He leads NFL tight ends in both categories.

Kelce has caught fewer passes lined up as a traditional tight end than in either of the past two seasons. He has 19 such receptions, compared to 22 in 2014 and 25 last season.

But he has 26 catches when lined up as a wide receiver, which is more than he had in the previous two seasons combined. The Chiefs are working harder to find ways to get Kelce favorable matchups.

“He’s a good athlete, so you can put him in a lot of different spots," coach Andy Reid said.

The screen pass he took for a touchdown against the Broncos is an example. Kelce lined up as a wide receiver to the right. He received some good initial blocks, but mostly the Chiefs were relying on Kelce’s speed, which is considerable for a 260-pound player, and his ability to run after the catch.

“The acceleration on those quick screens outside, that’s important, those first three steps after the catch and getting yourself up and rolling," Reid said, explaining why the Chiefs are comfortable getting the ball to Kelce in that manner. “The first 5 yards, however you want to term it, are important. He gives you the flexibility to do it.

“I think he’s taken his game to another level. I would say that. Just knowing what to do from that standpoint. He’s not out there thinking, ‘Where do I have to line up? What route gets this coverage?’ and all those things. He just goes out there and he plays, so you’re getting the full [range] of his skill.”