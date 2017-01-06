How scrambling has made Alex Smith a more effective quarterback

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Alex Smith has said he feels energized and is a more effective player when scrambling is more a part of his game as the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Smith had to do without that boost for much of this season. His running numbers dropped drastically as opponents put an emphasis on limiting the amount of damage Smith inflicted as a runner. Smith last season was fourth among NFL quarterbacks with 498 rushing yards. In 2016 he was 17th with 134.

But Smith’s two best rushing games of the season have come in the Chiefs’ past two games, and he has run for a touchdown in each of the past three. That sparked hope for Smith and the Chiefs that perhaps that part of the offense is back at 2015 levels as they head into the playoffs.

Alex Smith's scrambling ability can put defenses on their heels. Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

“Certainly, there have been a couple times where I’ve been involved in the running game and the looks have been there and I’ve been able to take advantage,’’ Smith said. “Obviously, I’m feeling good. I feel healthy. I feel really good as far as that goes. The looks have been there. The protection has been good. So, obviously, it’s a good time to get that going, and I feel like that is a tool that needs to be used.”

Smith last season had eight games in the regular season with at least 30 rushing yards and another one in the playoffs. He had one this season, two weeks ago when he ran for 46 in a victory over the Denver Broncos.

He picked up 33 first downs in 2015 on rushing plays compared to 11 this season. Those are 22 first downs the Chiefs either had to pick up elsewhere or didn’t pick up at all, which could explain some of their offensive inconsistencies.

But Smith ran for three first downs in each of the past two games, which could help explain why the Chiefs had two of their best offensive games of the season.

The Chiefs haven’t discouraged Smith from scrambling.

“Some of those are plays where he has the run read on that according to the front that’s presented,’’ coach Andy Reid said. “Other ones he’s just taking off and going.

“We’re not telling him to run. That’s not what we’re doing. But if the opportunity is there, then you go ahead and take off, and he knows that. He knows how to do that.”

Smith scored the winning touchdown in the season opener against the San Diego Chargers by taking an option play 2 yards into the end zone in overtime. He then went more than two months without scoring a touchdown before winding up the regular season with five.

“The touchdown runs the last couple weeks, those are something I’ve been involved in,’’ Smith said. “As far as the running game, it’s something that I really enjoy and I feel like I can still do. Certainly some of the scrambling stuff, it’s been nice the last couple weeks to get that going again.

“For some reason I felt like there was a big lull there in the middle of the season where I wasn’t getting as much done with my legs. Those can be difference-makers in games, I think, use your legs, extend plays and move the chains.’’