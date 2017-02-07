Chiefs can beat Super Bowl teams -- in regular season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The second-half collapse by the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday prevented the Kansas City Chiefs from extending their streak of regular-season wins over the eventual Super Bowl champion to three.

The Chiefs, who won 29-28 over the Falcons in Atlanta in December, beat the Super Bowl champions (New England Patriots and Denver Broncos) during the regular season the two previous years.

In fact, the Chiefs are 4-1 over the past three seasons against teams that wound up playing in the Super Bowl. They beat the Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in 2014, split their two games with the Broncos the next season and then added the win over the Falcons two months ago.

That just adds another layer of frustration for fans over the Chiefs’ inability to get much accomplished in the postseason. If the Chiefs can get the job done in the regular season, then why not in January?

And another thing: It’s not like the Chiefs are losing in the postseason to eventual Super Bowl teams. They have lost three playoff games with Andy Reid as their coach and Alex Smith as the quarterback. Each time, the team that beat the Chiefs in January moved on in the playoffs only to lose the following week. That includes the Indianapolis Colts after the 2013 season, the Patriots after 2015 and the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

The Chiefs have to go all the way back to the playoffs following the 2006 season to find the last time they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champions. Then, it was one of Kansas City’s postseason losses to the Colts.

Smith is a convenient excuse for fans as to why the Chiefs haven’t been able to accomplish more in the postseason in recent years. It’s difficult to argue the Chiefs have had the better quarterback in their most recent playoff losses when they’ve faced Andrew Luck of the Colts, Tom Brady of the Patriots and Ben Roethlisberger of the Steelers.

But pointing to Smith as the problem ignores a couple of important facts. One, Smith has generally played better during the postseason than he has during the regular season. Smith threw for 378 yards and four touchdowns in the loss to Indianapolis. He wasn’t great statistically last year against New England but carried a wounded team within seven points of victory. Smith, though, wasn’t good in last month’s loss to Pittsburgh.

Two, even if Smith has been holding the Chiefs back in the playoffs, he hasn’t been doing so against Super Bowl teams in the regular season. Smith, over the past three years, has been good enough during the regular season to beat, among other quarterbacks, Brady, Russell Wilson, Peyton Manning and Matt Ryan.

It’s just another thing for their fans to ponder as the Chiefs contemplate their 47th straight year without a Super Bowl appearance.