Conditions ripe for Chiefs to draft a QB and maybe sign one, too

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With John Dorsey as their general manager and Andy Reid the head coach, the Kansas City Chiefs haven’t been bashful about acquiring quarterbacks. They have traded for starter Alex Smith, signed two quarterbacks and drafted two others since Dorsey and Reid joined four years ago.

The Chiefs have gone after quarterbacks even when they were seemingly well stocked at the position. So what will they do now that they have a need there?

They’ll probably draft one, and they might even sign a veteran.

The Chiefs have Smith and two quarterbacks, Tyler Bray and Joel Stave, who have never played in a regular-season NFL game. Last year’s No. 2 quarterback, Nick Foles, became a free agent on Thursday when the Chiefs declined to exercise their option on the final year of his contract.

So the Chiefs have an opening for their main backup to Smith as well as a quarterback they could groom to be Smith’s eventual successor. Bray could conceivably serve as Smith’s primary backup, but the Chiefs have had a veteran, first Chase Daniel and last season Foles, as their No. 2 quarterback since the arrivals of Dorsey and Reid.

As for drafting a quarterback and finding Smith’s eventual replacement, this is a prime time for the Chiefs to do it. Smith has two years left on his contract. Drafting a quarterback in the first round now gives the team plenty of time to get him ready to be the starter in 2019.

The Chiefs also have 10 draft picks this year, including two in the third round, and a deep, veteran-filled roster. Ten picks won’t make it to the season opener. They can afford to use their first-round pick on a quarterback, if there’s one they like when they get around to making their selection.