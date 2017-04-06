Would adding Marshawn Lynch tip rivalry with Chiefs in Raiders' favor?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Running back Marshawn Lynch appears to have an interest in playing next season for the Oakland Raiders. If indeed that happens, his return to the NFL could add a dimension to an already interesting rivalry against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs have owned the rivalry of late, winning five straight and seven of eight since Andy Reid arrived as head coach in 2013. The Chiefs won the AFC West title last year even though at 12-4 Oakland had the same record. The Chiefs swept the season series with the Raiders.

The Raiders were the seventh-highest scoring team in the league last year at 26 points per game. But they didn’t score 26 in two games against the Chiefs. They got to 10 in one game and 13 in the other.

If Lynch joined the Raiders, he could give Oakland an edge against the Chiefs. Kansas City had trouble containing Lynch the last time it faced him, in 2014 when he played for the Seattle Seahawks. Then, Lynch ran for 124 yards on 24 carries.

But the Chiefs stopped Lynch for no gain on a fourth-and-1 late in the game to help them preserve a 24-20 win.

Run defense was not a strength of the Chiefs last season, though improvement will undoubtedly be a point of emphasis for them throughout the offseason and into training camp.

On the other hand, it’s questionable whether Lynch would return after a season off from football as the same player he was earlier in his career. He turns 31 in a couple of weeks and wasn’t very productive in 2015, when he last played. He also has a lot of wear and tear. The Seahawks handed him the ball a minimum of 280 times each season from 2011 through 2014.