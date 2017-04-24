Even before he turns 33, Alex Smith combats his football mortality

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- When he first entered the NFL in 2005 with the San Francisco 49ers, Alex Smithfelt he was in on the cutting edge of modern culture.

Not so much anymore now that he’s 12 years older and playing for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I used to make fun when I got into the league and I couldn’t believe these old guys that didn’t know artists on the radio, like in the weight room," Smith said. “I swore I would never be that guy. Sure enough, it happened.

“It’s weird. You walk out of this building and I feel I’m a young, spry, 32-year-old, you know. Then you walk in the building and the locker room and they’re all 22-year-olds and you feel like a grandpa. I’m in a different world: married, three kids. It’s just a different place in life than a lot of kids in here."

That has Smith feeling every bit his age as he prepares for his fifth season as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback. Smith, who turns 33 in May, spent more time than usual in the first few months of the offseason trying to put off for as long as possible the inevitable decline in his skills.

“I felt really good about this offseason," Smith said last week as the Chiefs gathered for the start of their offseason workout program. “I felt I got a ton of good work in. It was a good mix of family time and for me trying to get better.

“I still feel young. My body feels great. I feel I’ve got a lot of football left ahead of me. For me, though, the focus is right now. The great thing when you get older -- this is going to be my 13th year -- and I’m (not) thinking two years from now, right. I’m thinking about this year. All my focus is on that."

Smith’s time since the end of last season in January included six weeks in Hawaii, where he put himself through a rigorous training regimen that included underwater conditioning.

“He’s in phenomenal shape right now," coach Andy Reid said. “He looks great.”

Smith’s starting spot is secure for 2017, at least. But the Chiefs may be days away from drafting his eventual successor. Smith has two seasons left on his contract, but the team could trade or release him in 2018 with little financial penalty.

Smith has been remarkably dependable for the Chiefs for four seasons. He missed only two games because of injuries and he’s provided the Chiefs security at a most important position. That’s something they lacked for several years before his arrival in 2013.

But the Chiefs have been unable to break through their playoff ceiling, which is the divisional round. They’ve lost there the last two seasons.

Last year, despite winning the AFC West and getting a home game in the divisional round, the Chiefs scored only 16 points. They lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who failed to score a touchdown but won nonetheless by kicking six field goals.

Smith threw for a career-high in yards (3,502) last season, though that’s only 16 yards better than his previous best. His completion percentage (67.1) was the highest of his four seasons with the Chiefs.

Smith threw just 15 touchdown passes, his fewest for a season in which he played more than 11 games. He threw critical end-zone interceptions in narrow losses to the Buccaneers and Titans, and his passer rating on throws into the end zone was dismal at 39.6. His rushing stats were well down from his first three seasons with the Chiefs.

Thus the Hawaiian trip, which sounded like anything but a vacation for Smith.

“You can always get better throwing the football," he said. “I probably started throwing sooner than I ever have in the offseason. For me as you get older, it’s how can I keep my explosiveness, how can I keep my speed, footwork, all that. I think (it’s by) training for that. You try to combat aging ... everything is trying to pull you in the opposite direction."

Alex Smith's scrambling ability is a big part of his game, but he admitted his numbers last season were disappointing. Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

Smith’s key passing numbers have mostly stayed in a narrow range during his time with the Chiefs. His completion percentage has ranged from 60.6 to 67.1, yardage from 3,265 to 3,502, touchdowns from 15 to 23, passer rating from 89.1 to 95.4.

The Chiefs should expect Smith’s 2017 numbers to be within those ranges, or close. But Reid indicated they are looking for more from their quarterback.

“There are things we challenge him with," Reid said without getting into specifics. “It’s not what I would tell you a second- or third-year player is working on. These are a little bit smaller things. Whether it’s that position or any other position, you can always get better."

The dramatic drop in Smith’s running game last year may be the most troubling part of his season. He rushed for 134 yards and 2.8 yards per carry, down from 498 and 5.9 in 2015.

That makes it look like Smith is slowing down. Scrambling has been a big part of his game and much of what has made him effective. He ran the Chiefs out of trouble on many occasions in 2015 by picking up 30 first downs rushing. That number dropped to nine last year.

“I feel as good as I ever have with my legs," Smith said. “I feel as fast, as quick, as explosive as I ever have and I felt like that last year. It was hard to put my finger on why it didn’t happen. It was really disappointing for me. I do feel like that’s an area of my game I do take a lot of pride in and they shouldn’t always be able to take away."