Who will lead Chiefs in rushing: Spencer Ware or Kareem Hunt?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It’s premature with the Kansas City Chiefs only halfway through offseason practice to be making a prediction about which back will lead the team in rushing this season. The Chiefs won’t start working in any significant way on the running game until training camp, which unlike spring OTAs can for the most part be conducted in pads.

But I dragged myself into the issue at this early stage when I recently told Sirius XM radio I believed rookie Kareem Hunt not only would wind up leading the Chiefs in rushing in 2017, but also would be their top pass-catcher among running backs.

The choice of Hunt over Spencer Ware, the starter and last season’s leading rusher, wasn’t an easy one. It’s more a reflection on what the Chiefs think of Hunt and how he seems to fit into their offense.

The Chiefs thought enough of Hunt that they traded up in the third round to get him.

Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt is expected to challenge for playing time this season. Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

“Take out the top‐tier running backs [available in this year’s draft] and this was the next best guy on everyone’s list,’’ Chiefs general manager John Dorsey said.

The Chiefs felt they had to have Hunt because he’s a smart, instinctive runner who’s difficult to knock off his feet. He also can catch passes after lining up from a variety of spots in the formation.

None of this means Hunt will play, or play a lot, this season. For now, as he’s learning his assignments, Hunt is third into the lineup at practice behind Ware and Charcandrick West. He has much to prove before he’ll be given playing time, mainly that he can be effective as a runner in the NFL and that he can adequately handle pass protection.

So Hunt’s role will change through training camp and the preseason, for better or for worse. If he impresses the Chiefs, he’ll get more and more of the work. Look for that to happen.

Ware will have a role too, probably a significant one. He’s a tough runner capable of getting the difficult yards. He was 12th in the NFL last season by averaging 1.87 yards per rush after first contact by a defender.

But Ware had a steep drop last season, his first as a regular featured back, from the first six games to the final 10. Ware averaged 5.2 yards per carry and had 16 runs of at least 10 yards in the first six games. He averaged 3.6 yards per carry and had four runs of 10 yards or more in the final 10 games.

Don’t think that decline escaped the Chiefs’ attention.

West, who led the Chiefs in rushing in 2015, could carve out a role for himself. It’s also too early to count out veteran C.J. Spiller.

The Chiefs, though, are desperate to get more from their running game. The issue takes on even more urgency after the Chiefs released their most accomplished and only established wide receiver, Jeremy Maclin.

Between West and Ware, the Chiefs averaged 4.0 yards per carry last season. That has to get better, and Hunt, who averaged 6.3 yards per carry in four seasons at Toledo, is best suited to providing the improvement.

The Chiefs will give him every opportunity to try. That’s why I’m picking Hunt as the Chiefs’ top rusher, even if only by a few yards over Ware.