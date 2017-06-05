With Jeremy Maclin gone, which wide receiver will lead Chiefs in catches?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In light of Jeremy Maclin's release, it’s a good time to look at which wide receiver might lead the Kansas City Chiefs in catches next season.

Maclin, who caught a career-high 87 passes for the Chiefs in 2015 before slumping last season (44 catches), was the obvious choice until Friday. That’s when the Chiefs decided to save $10 million against their salary cap by cutting their most accomplished wide receiver.

Now the situation isn’t as clear. Tight end Travis Kelce should lead the Chiefs in catches, as he did in 2016 with 85. In fact, it’s bad news for the Chiefs if he doesn’t. It would probably mean an injury has limited Kelce or kept him out of the lineup for an extended period.

But exactly where the production will come at wide receiver is more of a mystery.

Tyreek Hill, who led Kansas City’s wide receivers with 61 catches last season, is the leading candidate. The Chiefs say they plan to get even more from Hill this season and judging from how frequently he has been getting the ball in offseason practice, they mean it.

At 6-foot-3 and with a 40 time of 4.35 seconds, Chris Conley has the physical attributes to be a No. 1 receiver. Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

But Hill isn’t a true wide receiver. He lines up in a variety of spots in the formation. The Chiefs often used him out of the backfield late last season, frequently with spectacular results. There’s no reason for the Chiefs to change that now.

Whatever position he might be playing, Hill is unlikely to be an every-down player. He’s only 185 pounds and is valuable to the Chiefs as a kick returner as well, so they’re careful not to wear him down by giving him too much work on offense. Even late in the season, when Hill had established himself as one of Kansas City’s best skill players, he was playing a fraction of the offensive snaps.

For that reason and more, Chris Conley is worth considering here. The Chiefs wouldn’t have made this move with Maclin if they didn’t think Conley was capable of becoming a No. 1 wide receiver. Conley, the Chiefs’ third-round draft pick in 2015, started 11 games last season and caught 44 passes, though none went for a touchdown.

At 6-foot-3, Conley looks the part of a high-producing receiver. He ran a 4.35 40 when he was coming out for the draft, so he’s fast.

But he has to improve from last season if he’s to be the Chiefs’ top wide receiver. He dropped 4.5 percent of his passes, according to ESPN Stats & Information, a higher percentage than any of Kansas City’s other top receivers, Kelce and the running backs included.

Conley also was targeted on just 12.9 percent of the pass routes that he ran. That’s a lower percentage than all but one of the other 13 receivers who caught at least one pass for the Chiefs last season. Perhaps Conley wasn’t doing a good enough job of getting open but whatever the reason, Chiefs quarterbacks didn’t often look his way last season.

If you’re looking for a sleeper candidate, Demarcus Robinson might be worth a shot. Robinson, a fourth-round draft pick in 2016, played in all 16 games as a rookie but mostly on special teams. He played just five snaps on offense and didn’t catch a pass.

Robinson has been getting plenty of work in offseason practice and now should be getting even more snaps with the starters. He could claim Maclin’s starting spot and have a breakthrough season.