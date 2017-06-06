Chiefs get back to practice for first time since cutting Jeremy Maclin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Albert Wilson made a nice, diving catch of a pass from Alex Smith in the end zone at Kansas City Chiefs practice on Tuesday. In doing so, Wilson staked his claim to the starting spot vacated by last week’s surprising release of veteran wide receiver Jeremy Maclin.

In fact, the pass that went to Wilson may have gone to Maclin if he had still been with the Chiefs. But Maclin is no longer here, and the Chiefs are moving on without their most accomplished receiver.

“These decisions are never easy," coach Andy Reid said after practice. “That’s not the issue. On the other hand, I have a lot of trust in the guys that we have here, I’ll tell you that. We have full trust they’re going to get the job done.

“We’ve got enough talent here to do whatever we need to do. I don’t worry about that."

Tyreek Hill, Chris Conley and Wilson received most of the snaps at wide receiver with the starters on Tuesday. Demarcus Robinson and De'Anthony Thomas also got some work with the first team.

Hill led Chiefs wide receivers in receptions as a rookie last year, with 61. He’ll be first in the line to take Maclin’s starting spot, but at 185 pounds he isn’t built to play every down. Hill also gets some work out of the backfield and is the Chiefs' main kick returner, so they’ll need to give him some relief.

“I’ve dealt with this with (Brian) Westbrook and DeSean Jackson," Reid said, referring to a couple of similar sized players he once coached with the Philadelphia Eagles. “You can balance that out, and (Hill) can do both. You just have to be aware of the workout and what’s going on."

Conley, the Chiefs’ third-round draft pick in 2015, was a starter last season and caught 44 passes. Wilson has started 19 games for the Chiefs in three seasons and has 82 career receptions.

Robinson, a fourth-round draft pick last year, played mainly on special teams as a rookie. Thomas has been a backup receiver for three seasons.

“I think everybody’s got to be ready to go," Reid said. “There’s not one go-to (receiver). I’ve never said we had a No. 1 guy. That’s just not where I’ve ever been with this thing. We try to mix it up the best way we possibly can. Two years ago you saw Jeremy with a lot of catches, and last year you saw (tight end Travis Kelce) with a lot of catches and Tyreek had a few.

“We try to spread it around. That way you’re able to put as much pressure on defenses as you possibly can."