Chiefs are short on age, experience at WR without Jeremy Maclin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Albert Wilson is the oldest of the Kansas City Chiefs' wide receivers, but he barely qualifies as a veteran player. Wilson, who joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2014, has started 19 games over three seasons and has 82 catches with four touchdowns.

Wilson won’t turn 25 until July. But he’s the most senior of the Chiefs’ wide receivers now that Jeremy Maclin has been released.

If that lack of experience and age troubles the Chiefs, they’re not showing it. Andy Reid, speaking after practice on Tuesday, didn’t sound like the coach of a team interested in acquiring more wide receivers.

Tyreek Hill, a fifth-round pick last year, had 61 catches in his rookie season -- more than any of the Chiefs' other wide receivers. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

"I’ve got a ton of trust in the young guys that they’ll step up and do a good job for us," Reid said.

"We’ve got enough talent here to do whatever we need to do. I don’t worry about that."

The top six roster candidates at wide receiver all have joined the Chiefs in the past three years. Five are middle-round draft picks. Wilson wasn’t drafted at all.

But the Chiefs already have seen the potential from at least some. Tyreek Hill, a fifth-round pick last year, was their leader in touchdowns as a rookie with 12 and had more catches, 61, than any of their other wide receivers, Maclin included. Chris Conley, a third-round pick in 2015, moved into the starting lineup last season, collecting 44 receptions for 530 yards.

They were able to see more in the two weeks of practice they conducted before releasing Maclin. One receiver who has played well in the offseason is Demarcus Robinson, a fourth-round pick last year. Robinson played mainly on special teams as a rookie and just five snaps on offense. But he could be one of the beneficiaries of Maclin’s departure.

Robinson was one of five receivers to get significant snaps with the starters on Tuesday, with Hill, Conley, Wilson and De'Anthony Thomas being the others.

“He’s the young one that’s come up here a little bit and had a pretty good offseason," Reid said. “We’ll see how he does once we get going in the preseason.

“He can go after it. He can run and he can do the short stuff, too. His strength coming in was that he was good after the catch wherever you get it to him. I’m not saying he’s that guy right now, but he’s had a good offseason."