Eric Berry's act of kindness caught on Facebook, but that's not his motivation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry was in his college hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee, last week to speak at a sports awards banquet when he did what he said he has done many times before. He bought a meal at a restaurant for three homeless people he spotted on the way.

The only thing different this time is that the incident became public when a bystander recognized Berry and posted something to her Facebook account.

"It's nothing new," Berry said after Chiefs practice Tuesday. "It's just something I learned from my parents. They always talk about how blessed you are and always taking other people into consideration. That's just it, not always thinking about yourself, trying to put somebody else before you. That's just something I've always done.

"I just happened to see them, just asked them if they were hungry and if they wanted something to eat. I asked them what they wanted, got it and brought it back. The dude, one of the guys, asked me to pray for him, so I just prayed for him."

Asked for a ballpark figure on how many meals he has purchased for the homeless, Berry said, "I don't know. I just do it."

Berry was sooner or later bound to get caught in the act. His list of community service was long enough that he was the Chiefs' nominee in 2015 for NFL Man of the Year. He served as an inspiration for countless people when he returned to play for the Chiefs in 2015 after a bout with lymphoma.

Berry's selflessness might have started with his parents, but he was also inspired by Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen.

"He was like, 'Don't hesitate to do a good deed. If you feel like doing a good deed, don't second-guess it. Just go ahead and do it,'" Berry said. "Sometimes I just feel like doing a good deed. I just do it, and I don't think about it twice."

Berry acknowledged he was surprise when his latest incident became public.

"I don't do it for the attention," Berry said. "I do it to better myself and just give back. That's what you should do it for. If somebody looks at it and is like, 'Hey, maybe I should help feed a homeless person today' or something like that, it's cool.

"I just feel like that's what you're supposed to do when you've got the chance."