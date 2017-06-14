Doing their own thing in offseason pays off for Justin Houston, Eric Berry, Marcus Peters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Due to contract situations or rehab from knee surgery, linebacker Justin Houston hadn’t been a regular participant at voluntary Kansas City Chiefs offseason practices since 2013. Due to cancer treatment or his own contract situation, safety Eric Berry likewise hadn’t been an offseason regular since 2014.

Things worked out well for both players despite their absences. Houston led the NFL in sacks in 2014 with 22. Berry has been the Chiefs’ MVP in each of the past two seasons, though he shared the award with Alex Smith in 2015.

Both Justin Houston and Eric Berry were absent from voluntary offseason practices, but they were back in the fold this week for mandatory minicamp. Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

So even though both players are healthy and under long-term contracts, they felt comfortable doing their own offseason things again this year. Both players arrived for this week’s mandatory minicamp that concludes Kansas City’s offseason work.

“I think everybody needs time off,’’ Berry said. “Sometimes you get caught up in the grind and you never really get a chance to step away from whatever it is. It doesn’t have to just be sports. If you go ahead and take a step back and look at the game from a different point of view, you can kind of see where you need to correct it and see where you need to fix things and see what you can change, mainly about yourself.

“That was the biggest thing. I didn’t have this offseason to focus on battling cancer or seeing if I could play the game or nothing like that. I know what I can do, I trust my skills, I trust my teammates. It’s about putting that time and effort toward my craft.”

A third key defensive player for the Chiefs, cornerback Marcus Peters, was also absent until this week. This is the first time Peters has been away by choice.

But Peters also missed most offseason practices in 2015 as Kansas City’s first-round draft pick. Because his college class at the University of Washington hadn’t yet graduated, Peters was prohibited from participating by NFL rule.

He had a strong season anyway and was named the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year. He said this offseason was much the same as in 2015. He was at home in Oakland, California.

“I keep my family first anyway,’’ Peters said. “So anytime I get to go home and be around my family, I go do it. I take the time out. That’s my vacation. Once we’re here for work, I’m here for work. My family understands that. So all the time that I get with my family, I go spend it and have fun.”

Houston was at home in the Atlanta area. He said his offseason routine was much the same as before his 22-sack season in 2014.

“I’m a one-on-one guy,’’ Houston said. “When I’m back home, the group I train with, the group is no more than three people. If I’m messing up and doing something wrong, I like to correct it. I want to be perfect in everything I do.’’

Berry spent much of his offseason at home, also near Atlanta.

“Just being away from the game a little bit and just focusing more on training smarter,’’ Berry said. “A lot of times you try to go too hard sometimes. I’m not saying that’s the case here. But there were certain things I wanted to get away from the game and reflect on, what I need to work on and be around my family. I was actually at home for the most part, being around my family.

“It’s always good to be around good vibes and things like that. I’m not going to see them like that during the season so I might as we’ll get that good, quality time.’’