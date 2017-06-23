Major milestones not far off for Andy Reid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If he retired today, Andy Reid would be among the NFL's all-time leaders in victories and other coaching statistics.

But Reid isn't retiring. His contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs will keep him around at least another five seasons, so his climb up the coaching charts will continue.

Here is a look at where Reid stands and where the 59-year-old might stand in another five years:

• Reid is tied for 11th in regular-season coaching wins with Jeff Fisher at 173. Chuck Knox is 10th at 186. Figuring 11 wins a season over the next five (he's averaging a shade under 11 in his four seasons in Kansas City), Reid would get to 228. That would put him fifth, behind only Don Shula, George Halas, Tom Landry and Bill Belichick.

Getting to 228 victories would seemingly be enough to get Reid into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But he might still need to win a Super Bowl to get in. Each of the top six coaches in wins has won at least one NFL championship. Five of the six are in the Hall, and the sixth (Belichick) is active but a lock for the Hall after he's done. At No. 7 is Marty Schottenheimer, who never won a championship and isn't in the Hall.

• Reid has coached his teams in Philadelphia and Kansas City to the postseason 12 times, tied for sixth place. He'll tie Schottenheimer for fifth with one more playoff berth. If he gets the Chiefs to the playoffs three times in the next five seasons (he has done it three times in four seasons in Kansas City), he'll be no worse than tied for fourth. Shula coached 19 playoff teams, Landry 18. Belichick is at 15, and counting.

• Reid is tied for ninth in playoff wins with 11. At 11-12, he's the only coach in the top 12 with a losing record. Each of the eight coaches ahead of him has won a Super Bowl.