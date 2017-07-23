Tamba Hali has a good point, but Twitter rant won't change things

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali had a point during his Twitter rant on Saturday when he wrote that he should have played more than seven snaps in last season's divisional round playoff loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. By playing more, he could have helped the Chiefs reverse the result in what for them was another disappointing postseason game.

But going public with his grievance won't change things. Justin Houston and Dee Ford are the starting outside linebackers, and it's hard to see anything but injuries altering a rotation that has Houston and Ford as the regulars and Hali as a part-timer.

That being the case, it's also difficult to see how the rant by Hali, a team player ever since being drafted by the Chiefs in the first round in 2006, is a good thing for the Chiefs. It continued a strange sequence of events for the team, the most significant being the late June dismissal of general manager John Dorsey.

Tamba Hali played just seven snaps in the Chiefs' playoff loss last season, and he doesn't mind telling the world he wants more. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

Intended or not, Hali called out Houston and Ford. Any playing time Hali received against the Steelers would have come at the expense of either Houston or Ford. Saying he should have played more suggests he would have accomplished more as an edge pass-rusher than either of his teammates.

Hali also tweeted about his consistent attendance at offseason workouts, though he didn't mention that he hasn't participated in either of the past two seasons because of knee issues. In raising this issue, Hali seemed to be calling out some of his acclaimed defensive teammates, Houston and Ford among them. Houston didn't participate in offseason practice except for the mandatory minicamp, while Ford participated in three sessions plus the minicamp.

Safety Eric Berry and cornerback Marcus Peters also didn't participate in offseason practices except for the mandatory minicamp.

Hali has the right idea, but making things public won't help his case. The Chiefs aren't going to let public pressure affect who plays, nor should they.

That's why the Chiefs would have been better off if Hali had kept his grievance private and then played so well his coaches had no option but to use him for more than seven snaps in a most important game.