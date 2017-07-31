QB Patrick Mahomes II provides more wow moments at Chiefs camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes II had another four-play sequence at training camp on Monday that provided a glimpse into what the Kansas City Chiefs were thinking when they moved up in this year’s draft so they could take him.

Mahomes showed both a big arm and plenty of accuracy in the four plays, which came during a full-team drill.

First-round pick Patrick Mahomes II continues to show solid arm strength and accuracy. Denny Medley/USA Today Sports

Mahomes got the sequence started when he was flushed out of the pocket by defensive pressure. While on the run to his right, Mahomes threw back across his body to the middle of the field, where wide receiver Jehu Chesson was there to make the catch.

Mahomes continued the drive with a back-shoulder throw to wide receiver Gehrig Dieter, a deep fade pass to Dieter and then a short pass to wide receiver Marcus Kemp for a touchdown.

Mahomes guided the Chiefs to a touchdown on a four-play, 75-yard drive in a two-minute drill earlier in training camp.

Mahomes is still the third quarterback during drills behind starter Alex Smith and Tyler Bray. But Mahomes is getting the same amount of work as Bray, which is unusual. The No. 2 QB usually gets a much larger share.

Mahomes completed 12-of-18 passes in full team drills on Monday. He was also 8-of-11 in 7-on-7 drills.