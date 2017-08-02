Toughest player on the Chiefs just may be the smallest player on the team

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Listed at 176 pounds, De'Anthony Thomas is the smallest player on the Kansas City Chiefs.

He's also, pound-for-pound, the toughest player on his team. At least that's the opinion of special teams coordinator Dave Toub.

"He is not afraid," Toub said. "He is 176 pounds. He plays like a 200-pounder. He is not afraid to stick his head in there on kickoffs and make tackles. He is real tough as a gunner. He has quickness and top speed so he makes plays there. Then he brings a lot in the return game, both kick return and punt return."

Thomas, a reserve wide receiver, kick returner and special-teams player, is an interesting choice for toughest player on the Chiefs. Every NFL roster is filled with players who are mentally and physically solid, and the Chiefs are no exception. They have a safety, Eric Berry, who put himself through rigorous physical workouts two years ago while getting chemotherapy treatments for cancer.

So making such a declaration can be risky business. Thomas may not be the classic choice for such an honor, but it does take a certain amount of grit to cover kickoffs in the NFL at any size, much less when you're the smallest player on the field, as Thomas usually is.

It also requires no small amount of bravado, which Thomas has in excess.

"Myself," Thomas said when he was asked who the toughest player on his team is. "That's fact."

Asked the same question, Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson said, "I think De'Anthony is pretty tough, but I think we're all tough."

Nelson then paused, perhaps to consider life in the NFL at 176 pounds.

"When you watch him stick his nose in there on kickoffs at his size, that shows his toughness," Nelson said. "That's the type of person you want on this team, fearless guys who do whatever it takes to get the job done."

Thomas grew up in an inner-city neighborhood in Los Angeles. He said he acquired his grit then.

"Growing up in Los Angeles, it's very tough," Thomas said. "It all translates to on the field also. That's pretty much where I get it from.

"I've been living up to that all my life. Obviously they're just seeing that and noticing that, but that's not going to change the way I work. I've been playing that way since I've been here. I guess it's starting to show."

Toub turned to Thomas as a special-teams player last season hopeful but not certain of the results. He was pleasantly surprised with the results, enough that Thomas is now a regular in the kicking game.

"Every team in this league would like to have a guy like De'Anthony Thomas," Toub said. "Last year De'Anthony ended up becoming one of my best special-teams players. He ended up making a whole bunch of tackles. He is a solid catcher. He is tough. Pound for pound he is the toughest player we've got."