        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          No obvious errors for Patrick Mahomes II in latest Chiefs practice

          3:50 PM ET
          • Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Chiefs for 20 seasons for Kansas City Star
            • Joined ESPN in 2013
            Follow on Twitter

          ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes II bounced back Friday. A day after throwing an interception in his first competitive practice, Mahomes had no such obvious errors as he completed 10 of 14 passes in full team drills and 8 of 11 in 7-on-7 drills.

          Wow moment: Mahomes didn’t have one, though he did fire a touchdown pass to tight end Gavin Escobar. He also was less inclined to force the ball into coverage, as he had been doing at times earlier in camp.

          Whoa moment: Mahomes again underestimated the playmaking ability of linebacker Reshard Cliett. Cliett covered a lot of ground to break up a pass during a 7-on-7 drill. Cliett did the same thing against Mahomes in offseason practice and that play resulted in an interception.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.