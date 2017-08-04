No obvious errors for Patrick Mahomes II in latest Chiefs practice

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes II bounced back Friday. A day after throwing an interception in his first competitive practice, Mahomes had no such obvious errors as he completed 10 of 14 passes in full team drills and 8 of 11 in 7-on-7 drills.

Wow moment: Mahomes didn’t have one, though he did fire a touchdown pass to tight end Gavin Escobar. He also was less inclined to force the ball into coverage, as he had been doing at times earlier in camp.

Whoa moment: Mahomes again underestimated the playmaking ability of linebacker Reshard Cliett. Cliett covered a lot of ground to break up a pass during a 7-on-7 drill. Cliett did the same thing against Mahomes in offseason practice and that play resulted in an interception.